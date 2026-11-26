Martin Shipton

A Reform UK MS has falsely claimed in an interview that a NATO-backed army that defended Kosovans against Serbs engaged in ethnic cleansing was composed of terrorists.

Fflint Wrecsam MS Cristiana Emsley, who was born in Romania, took WalesOnline through her CV, which at one stage involved working as an adviser to the police in North Macedonia.

In the interview, she stated: “I discovered that my Albanian interpreter had links to the KLA, the Kosovo Liberation Army, a terrorist organisation, so I had to deal with him very quickly, but I won’t say how. He’s still alive, by the way.”

A political source who undertook a critical read of Ms Emsley’s statements to WalesOnline said: “The KLA is not a terrorist organisation. It’s the organisation that NATO helped in the war with Serbia. She has confused it with the NLA, which was an Albanian organisation which fought for a few months in 2001 against the North Macedonian government.”

The source went on to highlight further factual errors and inaccuracies in the statements made by Ms Emsley.

The source said: “Then we have her career in the UK. Cheshire County Council [where she said she worked] came to an end in 2009! Then we have the Nuclear Regulation Authority and national vetting for the Foreign Office. Vetting for what purpose? And the Foreign Office doesn’t vet anyone. It’s carried out by a unit within the Cabinet Office. Remember the fuss with Mandelson.

“Then she goes from that to working for a small police force [Cleveland Police]. It all looks a classic CV of someone who doesn’t stay long.

“Then she gives a completely one-sided view of the Cleveland situation [where she was suspended for two years before leaving by agreement, allegedly with a £220,000 payoff].

“With regard to Cleveland, you can get the impression that she was got rid of because she was uncovering corruption. The only problem is that in 2022, after she left, the Police Inspectorate did an inspection of Cleveland. Assessment: Adequate. I’ve read it and there are no real failures. The corruption in Cleveland took place before 2014. I would be quite angry at her comments if I was a copper. She gives the impression that the police can’t root out corruption because it would harm their careers. Total bullshit.

“She has said she was ‘Head of Internal Investigations’ at Cheshire County Council. No such post exists in local government. You have a Head of Audit and Fraud. She would never have got that job. It goes to auditors. If they find evidence of criminal activity, they call in the police.

“According to her, the next move is to the Foreign Office in London and then it’s the Nuclear Regulation Authority, which is based in Liverpool. Then it’s Cleveland Police in about 2017. She moves fast.

“One minute she is a medical assistant in Romania. That’s the title. She studied in the equivalent of a secondary school. Then she joins the police and within three years she is equivalent to a UK police inspector. Has a law degree and a master’s.”

Timeline

Another political source has produced a timeline of Ms Emsley’s career, based on statements she has made and other material in the public domain:

1974 – Born (source: Companies House).

1988–1992 – Trained as a nurse.

1995 – Had somehow managed to join the police and become the “equivalent of police inspector” in three years. At exactly the same time, she had also somehow obtained a law degree. The Romanian police used military ranks before 2002. She is, in effect, saying that she rose nine ranks in three years.

1996 – “Did a Master’s” and became a detective in economic crime.

1999 – Rose to “captain” at the age of 25.

Up to 2006 – Worked at the Ministry of the Interior on entering the EU. “Civilian police officer in the Balkans”.

The accounts of what came next conflict. She was either an adviser to the North Macedonian government or worked there for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

2006 – Relocated to Sale in the UK and worked for AstraZeneca and Chubb.

2007 – Became a British citizen.

2006–2008 (years unclear) – Worked for Manchester City Council.

2008 – Moved to Wrexham. Set up an “investigation and security” business with her now husband (source: Companies House).

2009 – Company wound up.

2007–2016 (years unclear) – More conflicting information. She worked for Cheshire council as “Head of Internal Investigations” but also as an “executive support officer”, as confirmed by an FOI request in 2010.

2016 – National security vetting with the FCO. She was a dual national by this time.

2016 or 2017 – Ran the Chief Nuclear Inspector’s office in the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

2017–2022 – Worked for Cleveland Police, spending most of that time on suspension, according to multiple sources.

2026 – Elected to the Senedd.

The source added: “So we are still left with when/where she was a schoolteacher; worked for the NHS.

“Also, it’s unclear where she would have had the time, or reason, to learn French, German, Spanish. Italian is understandable as closely related to Romanian.”

We sought a response from Ms Emsley, but she did not respond.