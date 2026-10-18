Reform MS defends wearing smart glasses to deliver speeches in the Senedd

Nation.Cymru staff

A Reform UK politician has defended using smart glasses to deliver his Senedd speeches after refusing to answer questions from Nation.Cymru about whether he was wearing them.

Jason O’Connell said the glasses, which display a scrolling script, had boosted his confidence “massively”. He denied that using them risked misleading people into believing he was speaking without notes.

His comments to the BBC’s Politics Wales programme follow Nation.Cymru’s reporting that fellow MSs had questioned the authenticity of his delivery and raised concerns about the use of smart glasses in the chamber.

Our original report, published on October 2, revealed that Members suspected O’Connell had used an autocue during Reform’s debate on Wales’ default 20mph speed limit on September 30.

One MS said they had caught glimpses of text moving down his lenses. Others noted that the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS delivered his contribution without looking down, having previously relied heavily on a paper script.

Some also pointed to unusual eye movements, suggesting he was following text displayed on the glasses.

Members questioned whether using the technology to give the appearance of speaking from memory was inauthentic. Some argued that his reliance on it raised questions about his ability to perform his taxpayer-funded role.

Nation.Cymru put those concerns to O’Connell, but he did not respond. Reform UK subsequently defended the technology in comments to other news outlets.

O’Connell has now confirmed that he uses the glasses and said he had been seeking ways to improve his delivery since being elected in May.

‘Weakness’

“One of the things I identified as a weakness of mine was that my head was down looking at my notes a lot, and I wanted to get away from that and these glasses enable me to do that,” he told the BBC.

Asked whether the glasses could mislead people into thinking he was speaking without notes, he said: “I’m delivering my words in the manner that I see fit.

“Other people might use an iPad, they might use a phone, they might use printed paper.

“This is the method that I find works best for me during those long debates.

“This is authentically my voice, and it’s just me relaying that in the way that I feel most comfortable.”

The text scrolls as he speaks and can also be controlled using a ring on his finger.

O’Connell said: “As a new member we do have to get over that hurdle and the more of these you do the more confident you get.

“It enables me to communicate effectively with the constituents, the people of Wales.

“When I’m scrutinising government, I want to be able to look the government in the face.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has called for a temporary ban until the Senedd establishes rules governing the technology.

“What I’ve called for is that there is a ban on the use of smart glasses in the Welsh Parliament until we have rules and regulations in place which standardise them, and make sure that everybody can have access to them, if that’s what they want as well,” she said.

There was no prohibition on using aids such as laptops or printed notes to deliver speeches when Nation.Cymru first reported the concerns.

Guidance

The Senedd Commission initially said Members should discuss using smart glasses with the Llywydd first. Guidance circulated ahead of Plenary on October 6 confirmed that Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies would allow their use as a teleprompter, provided he received advance notice.

Several female MSs also raised concerns about smart glasses capable of recording people without their knowledge, including in private areas such as toilets. O’Connell’s glasses do not have a built-in camera.

One Member said formal concerns about covert recording devices had already been raised following a photograph of journalist Will Hayward interviewing Plaid Cymru MSs in the Senedd canteen. Reform Wales posted the image on social media, accusing him of having lunch with his “Plaid Cymru mates”, before deleting it following a backlash. It remains unclear who took the photograph or what device was used, and no link to smart glasses has been established.

The Commission said filming in non-public spaces required advance permission from the Llywydd. Its October 6 guidance reminded Members that existing filming and recording restrictions also applied to smart glasses.

‘Cool’

O’Connell’s Reform colleague Art Wright previously dismissed criticism of their use, writing on X: “Go with the times all Jason did was look a little more cool than normal.”

A spokesperson for the Llywydd said: “Rapidly advancing technologies such as smart glasses offer opportunities to improve accessibility and support Members of the Senedd in their work, but we recognise that they also prompt concerns.

“A review of the use of this technology on the Senedd estate is under way, and we will bring forward its conclusions shortly.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.