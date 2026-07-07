Reform MS is director of a ‘non-political’ anti-independence organisation

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Reform UK MS who is a director of an anti-independence campaign group has promoted the organisation on social media, even though its website states that it is “not affiliated with any campaign group or political party”.

In the current Senedd Register of Interests, published on Tuesday 7 July, Steve Bayliss, Reform UK MS for Afan Ogwr Rhondda, declared his role as an “unpaid director of a company limited by guarantee with no share capital” in “United in Britain Group Limited trading as No Cymru & No! Cymru Ltd – activities of political organisations”.

Companies House records also list Steven Wayne Bayliss as an active director of the organisation, alongside seven other directors, with an appointment date of August 1, 2022.

According to its website, No! Cymru is “a registered not for profit organisation and is not affiliated with any campaign group or political party”. It was formed to campaign for Wales to remain part of the United Kingdom.

On its “About Us” page, the organisation adds: “Creating the organisation using our monies has been a huge challenge, and being prepared for the ‘vitriol’ from the Welsh nationalist separatists…

“It is fundamentally important to fully expose the narrow, insular, simplistic, and divisive nature of Welsh Nationalism, its often troubled and sometimes violent history, and their publicly stated desire to destroy the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom.”

Nation.Cymru contacted No! Cymru to ask how a sitting Reform UK MS serving as one of its directors sits alongside the organisation’s statement that it “is not affiliated with any campaign group or political party”.

The organisation did not answer the question. Instead, founder and director Jason Lloyd Davies responded: “Good Morning / Bora Da

“We do not recognise ‘Nation Cymru’ as a legitimate ‘News Organisation’ which we understand is funded by the Books Council of Wales.

“As for deadlines, you do not set deadlines for us. We have passed your communication to our legal team. Any libellous, false or inaccurate reporting by ‘Nation Cymru’ may be the subject of legal proceedings.

“This is the final communication with your ‘news organisation’.”

The response copied in an email address that appears to be associated with another pro-union campaign group operating in the north of Ireland. Nation.Cymru has contacted the organisation to clarify its relationship with No! Cymru.

Nation.Cymru also contacted Steve Bayliss to invite comment but had received no response at the time of publication.

Two days before his interest in No! Cymru was published in the Senedd Register of Interests, Bayliss promoted the organisation on his official Facebook page.

‘Respectful’

Writing on Sunday 5 July, he said: “While campaigners north of the border seek to break up the United Kingdom, Wales also deserves to hear the other side of the constitutional debate.

“No Cymru exists because many people believe Wales is stronger as part of the United Kingdom. We believe our future lies in working with our neighbours across the UK, strengthening our economy, improving public services, and focusing on the issues that matter most to Welsh communities – not creating more constitutional division.

“The debate about Wales’ future should be open, respectful and based on evidence. Every viewpoint deserves to be heard.

“As Scotland debates independence once again, No Cymru will continue to make the positive case for Wales remaining a proud and integral part of the United Kingdom.”