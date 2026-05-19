Reform MS faces backlash over autism-friendly signage comments

Emily Price

A Reform Member of the Senedd has been accused of mocking neurodivergent people after he shared an image of an autism friendly notice displayed in the Welsh Parliament’s toilets.

Newly elected Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones faced a backlash on Monday (May 18) after he posted the photograph to social media showing a yellow warning notice mounted above a hand dryer.

The sign, which features both the Senedd and National Autistic Society Cymru logos, states that the device “is loud when in use”.

Captioning the image, Mr Parry-Jones wrote: “The Senedd has its quirks. To be clear, this label is for a normal volume hand dryer.”

The warning notices were installed several years ago after the Senedd was formally recognised by the National Autistic Society Cymru as an autism-friendly employer and service provider.

The Senedd, then Welsh Assembly, was awarded the Autism Access Award back in 2014/15.

At the time the Assembly worked closely with the National Autistic Society Cymru to implement changes to improve the accessibility of the estate and make it more inclusive for people with autism and other neurodiverse conditions.

The Senedd was the first public body in Wales to receive the award.

The National Autistic Society Cymru supports the use of such signage and environmental adjustments in public toilets to help create spaces for people who may experience distress from sudden or overwhelming noise.

Several sources working at Wales’ parliament told Nation.Cymru that the hand dryers installed there are significantly louder than standard models, with one describing them as sounding like a “jet engine taking off”.

Mr Parry-Jones’ post sparked a strong online reaction, with some users accusing him of targeting disabled people and calling on the Senedd newcomer to undergo autism awareness training.

Others also questioned the appropriateness of taking and sharing a photograph from inside a public toilet.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, tagged Reform’s Welsh leader Dan Thomas urging him to take disciplinary action within his group if he wants to be seen as a “serious opposition”.

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Parry-Jones why he had mocked the sign and why he felt it was appropriate to take a photo in a public toilet.

The former Cambridge University student responded by doubling down on his comments, suggesting that he himself may be autistic.

Mr Parry-Jones said: “As someone who does struggle with loud noises and have been told by a number of (non-medical) people that I have autism, I understand loud noises can be incredibly distressing for certain people.

“My point is not that ‘normal’ volume levels for a hand dryer is not an issue, but rather that it is already clear from seeing the hand dryer that the device will make a loud noise.

“Labelling things unnecessarily is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Had money been spent more appropriately in supporting people with autism, perhaps the Welsh Government would not have had to announce plans to re-direct funding away from adult autism a few months ago.”

After sending us the statement, Mr Parry-Jones posted a similar version on social media, although it omitted his suggestion that he himself may be autistic.

He said: “The point is not that ‘normal’ volume levels for a hand dryer can’t be distressing for certain autistic people, but rather that it is already clear from seeing the hand dryer that the device will make a loud noise.

“Labelling things unnecessarily is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Had money been spent more appropriately in supporting people with autism, perhaps the Welsh Government would not have had to recently announce plans to re-direct funding away from adult autism.”

Social media commentators pointed out that the Senedd and the Welsh Government are separate bodies.

Nation.Cymru also asked Mr Parry-Jones whether he had considered using his new public platform to support autistic people, and whether he agreed with comments made by Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice, who has claimed that conditions such as ADHD and autism are over-diagnosed.

Tice has also criticised current school accommodations, describing the use of noise-cancelling ear defenders in classrooms as “insane”.

Mr Parry-Jones responded to Nation.Cymru by threatening legal action.

He said: “As I have clearly stated in my previous email, I am not ‘ridiculing’ people with autism, as you have accused.

“Furthermore, I take my reputation seriously, and an allegation of this kind is something on which I would take advice and reserve all my rights, including any legal remedies available to me.”

Nation.Cymru pointed out that comments on his social media post indicated he was indeed being accused of ridiculing autistic people, and that we are entitled to report statements made on public platforms – particularly by elected representatives – in the public interest.

Mr Parry-Jones did not respond further.

His comments about autism friendly signage comes after he raised concerns that the Senedd has one Union Jack and two Welsh dragon flags flying.

“The Senedd should be flying an equal number of Union Jacks and Welsh flags. We have a pro-unionist majority in the Senedd. The flags outside should reflect that,” he said.