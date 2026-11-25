Martin Shipton

A Reform UK MS is urging his constituents to object to a wind farm proposal that could earn a former party colleague £1m a year if it goes ahead.

James Evans is opposing Bute Energy’s plans for Aberedw Energy Park.

The land earmarked for the energy park is owned by Harry Legge-Bourke, who also owns the Glan Usk Estate near Crickhowell, where the annual Green Man music festival is held.

Mr Evans represents Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd. Mr Legge-Bourke sought to stand for Reform in the constituency at the May 2026 Senedd election, but party leader Nigel Farage rejected his bid.

It is understood that Mr Legge-Bourke left Reform after his bid was rejected and that some prominent local party members had made it clear they did not want him as a candidate.

In a Facebook post urging people to object to the wind farm, Mr Evans wrote: “Aberedw Energy Park – Have your say before December 7!

“Bute Energy’s application for 18 wind turbines, standing up to 200 metres high on Aberedw Hill near Builth Wells, is now live with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

“I’ve consistently challenged the scale of these huge wind farm developments across Mid Wales. Our countryside, wildlife, farming, tourism and rural communities must not be sacrificed in the rush to build more turbines.

“We’ve seen the strength of local opposition to proposals like Nant Mithil [another energy park proposed by Bute Energy, around five miles east of Llandrindod Wells], and it’s vital that the voices of people affected by Aberedw are heard too.

“The deadline for submissions is Monday December 7. Please read the plans, have your say and make sure your voice is heard!

“Our rural communities must be listened to when it comes to developments on a massive scale such as this.”

A statement on Bute Energy’s website says: “Aberedw Energy Park is proposed to be located 3km east of Builth Wells, on Aberedw Hill, in Powys, Mid Wales. We chose this location because of its technical and environmental suitability and optimal wind speeds.

“The proposed development includes 18 wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m, and could produce up to approximately 120MW of clean energy – enough to power between 86,000 and 113,000 homes.

“We’re committed to ensuring Aberedw Energy Park not only benefits the environment but also the local community. The park’s Community Benefit Fund would deliver up to approximately £900,000 to support groups, projects and places in the community.

“Due to the large capacity of clean renewable energy the project could generate (greater than 10 megawatts), it is classified as a Development of National Significance (DNS). This means that developers must apply to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) and decisions are made by Welsh Ministers.”

Explosives factory

As Nation.Cymru has reported, Mr Legge-Bourke is also involved in talks about building an explosives factory just inside the southern boundary of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, near the Blaenau Gwent village of Trefil. The project could also be lucrative for him.

Local residents who spoke to Nation.Cymru and anti-war activists oppose building the factory inside the national park.

Nation.Cymru invited Mr Legge-Bourke to comment on the suggestion that he could receive £1m a year if Aberedw Energy Park goes ahead. He did not respond.