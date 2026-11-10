Reform MS ordered to apologise after making ‘discriminatory and offensive’ remarks about immigrants

Emily Price

A Reform MS has been ordered to apologise by the Llywydd after making remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin was warned he would not not be called on to speak in the Senedd’s Chamber again unless he apologised for suggesting that white people will soon become a minority in the UK.

His remarks came during the business statement in the Senedd on Tuesday (November 10) when Martin called on Trefnydd Heledd Fychan to issue a statement on what he described as the “demographic replacement of white British people”.

Reading a short speech from a scrap of paper, Martin warned that the “scale of change” in the UK was “breathtaking”.

He said: “Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here.

He added: “Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved.

“A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity.

“It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

Responding, a visibly frustrated Fychan called on the Senedd’s Dirprwy Lywydd Kerry Ferguson for a ruling on whether Martin’s question and comments were in line with the Senedd’s Standing Orders.

She said: “We have a duty for every single member of our communities that we represent.

“I reject division and hate. We had a question earlier to the Prif Weinidog around antisemitism.

“We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour.

“We are a Government for everyone here in Wales.

“We are supposed to be a Senedd for everyone here in Wales. I reject wholeheartedly the division that is spouted by those Members.”

Later, the Senedd’s Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies ruled that the contribution made by Martin was “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Irranca-Davies said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus on that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive and detracted from the dignity of this Senedd.

“This is not the first time the Member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions and I had previously warned him about his conduct.

“Until I receive a clear indication that the Member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the Member to speak.”

Martin has been rebuked multiple times by the Senedd’s official referee since being elected in the spring.

In June, the Reform MS claimed that attacks from Sudanese asylum seekers in Wales were “inevitable,” prompting accusations of racism and an urgent letter from Fychan to the Llywydd.

The Llywydd rebuked Martin the following morning over the derogatory remarks.

The next day, the Reform MS sparked a walkout by rival Members when he cracked jokes about Welsh students being unable to read, and claimed Indian nurses were taking Welsh jobs.

In September, Martin was reprimanded again for making offensive remarks during a debate about the crisis-hit Welsh Gender Service.

Martin described the clinicians working there as “butchers” and “liars” and called for the service to be shut down.

The Llywydd later ruled that Martin had breached Senedd Standing Orders by using “disorderly and offensive” language.