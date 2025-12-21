Reform MS praises ‘beautiful’ local hunt

Molly Stubbs

Laura Anne Jones, Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, and Reform UK’s only serving MS, has posted a video to her social media celebrating the ‘beautiful sight’ of a drag hunt.

Drag hunting is a form of equestrian hunt dating to the 19th century that uses artificial scents, commonly aniseed, laid by humans for dogs to track rather than pursuing a live animal.

The video, posted to Jones’ Facebook page on Saturday (20 December) features a procession of hunting dogs, horses and riders in Usk, with the caption ‘A beautiful sight… #countryside #tradition #draghunting (scent not foxes)’.

Fox hunting season traditionally lasts from late October to April, though drag hunting and trail hunting have largely replaced the practice after the recreational hunting of live foxes was outlawed in England and Wales under the Hunting Act 2004.

Trail hunting, similar to drag hunting in that it involves the laying of artificial scents, has come under fire recently as routes often go undisclosed and may cross fox habitats, meaning dogs may pick up and follow the scent of live foxes.

The League Against Cruel Sports explains on their website: “Trail hunting is a fabrication being used to deceive people. The hunts purport to follow a pre laid trail, often claimed to be an animal-based scent. Trail laying is very rarely seen except when the hunts hold a lame PR exercise.”

This alleged deceit has led to trail hunting being branded a ‘smokescreen’, and to an intended ban on the practice by the UK Government.

As first reported by the Sunday Mirror a consultation on the proposed ban, which was a Labour manifesto commitment, will begin next year,

Environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: “In our manifesto we said we would ban trail hunting, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.

“There is evidence that trail hunting is being used a smokescreen for the hunting of wild animals, and that’s not acceptable.

“We are working out the best approach to take the ban forward and will run a consultation to seek views in the new year.”

The ban forms part of the upcoming animal welfare strategy, set to include a series of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of pets, farmed animals and wildlife across the UK, which is due to be published on Monday (21 December).

Hope Rescue, a south Wales dog shelter, said: “We are delighted to hear the announcement this morning that trail hunting is set to be banned as part of the Government’s new animal welfare strategy. Trail hunting has long been used as a smokescreen for illegal foxhunting.

“A huge well done to the Time for Change Coalition and League Against Cruel Sports for their leadership in lobbying for the ban, and all the campaign groups that have exposed and highlighted the illegal activity.



“Here at Hope Rescue we have successfully rehomed many working foxhounds, and would like to extend an invitation to our local hunts to engage with us early to discuss a strategy for the phased rehoming of any surplus foxhound displaced by the ban.”

English through & through

Though drag hunting is generally considered to be non-lethal in comparison to trail hunting, some in the comments of Jones’ Facebook post were quick to question drag hunting also. One commenter wrote: “Too many hunts breaking the law on the Ban and saying they are drag hunting.”

Somewhat predictably, many were unhappy with the prospect of outlawing trail hunting on Jones’ video of a drag hunt. One commenter wrote “Soon to be stoped by the Starzi Army.”

Another added: “I wonder how many hounds will die for this new no scent trailing law, city Labourites again.”

Others praised the “Brilliant sight! Long live the hunts! British history ” and the “English through & through ” tradition.

Laura Anne Jones, since defecting to Reform UK from the Conservatives in July 2025, has come under fire for not informing the Tories of her intention to defect and using a racial slur to describe Chinese people in a WhatsApp chat.

She is also the subject of a probe into alleged fraudulent expenses claims made when she was still a Conservative Party MS. She has since been cleared by South Wales Police, and the investigation has now been handed back to the Senedd Standards Commissioner.