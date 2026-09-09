Reform MS raises fears for women’s safety after Black man approaches his car

Emily Price

A Reform Member of the Senedd has raised concerns about the safety of women in Birmingham after a Black man he assumed to be homeless approached his car and asked him for money.

Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin travelled to Birmingham last week for Reform UK’s annual national conference.

He claimed that while stopped at traffic lights an ethnic minority man asked him for cash.

Mr Martin said he refused to give him money, adding that the man remained by his window for around 30 seconds before walking away and approaching another driver.

“I looked straight ahead and avoided eye contact because I didn’t fancy featuring on the news that night,” the Reform UK MS said.

Mr Martin then took a photograph of the man as he walked away and shared it on Facebook alongside a post in which he said he “felt bad” for him, describing the man as being from “sub-Saharan Africa” and “homeless in a foreign land”.

He also claimed the man could not “speak the language”, although it’s unclear how the man was able to ask Mr Martin for money if he couldn’t speak English.

It is also unclear from Mr Martin’s account how he established the man’s background, immigration status or homelessness during the short exchange.

In his Facebook post, the Reform politician raised concerns for the safety of women in the area saying he had “seen clips of young women being harassed by foreign men preying on them outside nightclubs”.

“I’d be absolutely terrified,” Mr Martin added.

The Caerdydd Penarth MS has been a highly controversial figure since taking office in May, particularly over his outspoken views on immigration.

His comments on the issue have repeatedly sparked fierce criticism, including a walkout from the Senedd by members of rival political parties.

His remarks about the man in Birmingham come as Reform UK faces severe criticism after videos emerged from its annual conference showing audience members violently attacking female protesters.

During Nigel Farage’s keynote speech at the National Exhibition Centre two young female activists from the group Climate Resistance staged a disruption.

Viral footage widely circulated on social media showed one of the women being dragged to the ground, having her hair pulled, and being grabbed by the face and struck over the head with a walking stick by an older male Reform supporter.

Party Chairman Lee Anderson has faced an intense backlash after joking that there should be a “whip-round” to buy a new stick for the man who struck the young woman.

Treasury Spokesperson Robert Jenrick dismissed the violence telling the protesters to “get a life” and responding “boohoo” to the difficult to watch footage.

Nigel Farage also refused to condemn the violence, arguing that he too had faced attacks, including having a milkshake thrown at him.

West Midlands Police have since said it has opened an investigation into five alleged assaults at Reform UK’s conference.

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