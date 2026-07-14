Reform MS rebuked for using FMQs to raise delay to his own NHS appointment

Emily Price

A Reform UK Member of the Senedd was reprimanded after using his allotted question to the First Minister to complain about delays to his own outpatient appointment.

Fflint Wrecsam MS Nigel Williams used his time during FMQs on Tuesday (July 14) to quiz Rhun ap Iorwerth on what the Welsh Government was doing to reduce waiting times for outpatient appointments and surgeries in his constituency.

When the First Minister responded listing off a number of actions his government had taken, Mr Williams replied: “Well that doesn’t help me I’m afraid.”

Holding up a partially redacted letter from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the Reform MS complained: “I could be dead by now.”

He said: “I’ve got a letter of appointment here actually for myself personally which was written a year ago, which tells me I’ve been placed on an outpatient waiting list in Betsi Cadwaladr trust and that I’d contacted as soon as possible.

“I’ve heard nothing since. I’ve also been told by someone else they have been waiting three years, three years, for gall bladder surgery, and they’ve heard nothing since whatsoever.

“I could be dead by now, you know.

“What are you actually doing and what can you do for my constituency, my constituent sorry, so they can realistically expect to see the appointment and treatment they have been waiting so long for?”

The First Minister responded saying he would urge the Reform Member to reflect on the Senedd’s Code of Conduct relating to MSs “pursuing their own particular cases within the Welsh Parliament.”

Senedd rules state that MSs are strictly prohibited from using public resources, staff, or parliamentary facilities for personal or private business.

When pursuing their own personal grievances, they must act strictly as private citizens and use private funds or time, declaring any potential conflicts of interest to maintain public trust.

Following the exchange, Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies intervened saying: “Thank you First Minister, as you have raised Standing Orders, I’m sure the Member who spoke was speaking on behalf of his constituents as well whilst drawing on a personal experience?

“But just to clarify indeed, speaking on behalf of constituents is our imperative here”.

Mr Williams nodded in response to the Llywydd’s remarks.

It comes following a number of slip ups by Reform MSs new to the Welsh Parliament’s Plenary procedures.

Last month, questions were raised about Reform UK’s readiness to operate as an effective opposition in the Senedd after Casnewydd Islwyn MS Art Wright appeared uncertain about the procedure for asking a question during Plenary proceedings.

In a separate Senedd session, Reform’s Sir Gaerfyrddin MS Gareth Beer also appeared to forget a follow-up question he was due to ask the Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price,.

Mr Beer could be seen fumbling with papers while being prompted by Chief Whip Llyr Powell.

When called upon to ask a supplementary question, he said: “Llywydd I haven’t got one. Apologies,” before the Chamber moved to the next item of business.