Reform MS reprimanded over jibe at former colleague in Senedd

Emily Price

A Reform UK Member of the Senedd has been reprimanded by the Senedd’s Deputy Presiding Officer after making inappropriate remarks about a former colleague during Plenary.

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell opened a question he had tabled on Wednesday (September 16) with a sarcastic reference to Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg MS Sarah Cooper-Lesadd, who defected from Reform UK to Plaid Cymru earlier this week.

Cooper-Lesadd announced her defection after launching an attack on Reform UK, accusing the party of using its Senedd group merely as a “staging post” to help get Nigel Farage into Downing Street.

Under Senedd rules, Members must table oral questions to Welsh ministers at least five working days before they are due to be answered.

When called by the Llywydd or Deputy Llywydd, an MS is expected to ask the question as it appears on the published script, without adding commentary.

However, before asking his question to Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan, O’Connell used the opportunity to lash out at Cooper-Lesadd over her jump from the right to the left of the political spectrum.

He said: “Before I begin, can I please take the opportunity to congratulate my former colleague on her latest defection yesterday?

“I’m sure that her newfound political beliefs and journey to the left will have her back in the Conservative Party in no time at all.”

O’Connell then proceeded with his question about Wales’ creative industries.

But before the Welsh minister could respond, Deputy Llywydd Kerry Ferguson intervened to reprimand him over the comments.

She said: “Minister, before you answer the question, can I just remind Members that comments like that are not appropriate in the Chamber, and that, when I’m asking you to ask a question, just to stick to what is on the script that you have provided for your question?”

Following the exchange, O’Connell posted a clip of his remarks about Cooper-Lesadd on social media, ending the video with an unflattering photograph of his former colleague accompanied by cartoon-style music.

The Reform MS edited out the exchange that followed seconds later, in which the Deputy Llywydd sharply rebuked him for his conduct in the Chamber.

Cooper-Lesadd responded to the social media clip saying: “Good luck in your upcoming leadership bid.

“I wish you all the best from the other side!”

Cooper-Lesadd’s defection came amid another blow for Reform with news of Welsh leader Dan Thomas’ decision to step down breaking at around the same time.

The former Conservative councillor had been arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assault and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

Thomas says he has done nothing wrong.

Reform UK will appoint a new Welsh leader in the coming days with interim leader Helen Jenner expected to take over from Thomas.

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