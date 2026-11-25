Emily Price

A Reform MS has revealed there are several active investigations into his conduct by the Senedd’s standards watchdog.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones revealed details of the probes in a post on X, in which he mocked the procedures for investigating complaints against Members.

In the post, Parry Jones said Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain is currently conducting three probes following complaints submitted against him.

Bain is an independent person appointed by the Senedd tasked with investigating admissible complaints about the conduct of MSs.

Parry Jones, who is Reform’s shadow cabinet minister for finance, revealed that the first investigation related to his and his party’s recent boycott of Senedd proceedings.

Reform Members returned to the Siambr on Tuesday (November 24) following two weeks of no-shows in support of their colleague Joe Martin.

Martin was banned from speaking in the Senedd by the Llywydd until he apologises for making offensive remarks during a debate.

Reform’s Senedd group faced sharp criticism after it emerged that, on one of the days they boycotted Plenary in support of Martin, several members were photographed at a nearby Cardiff Bay pub.

Parry Jones revealed that the second investigation into his conduct concerned a comment Martin had posted to social media – although he did not disclose what the comment was.

Martin was criticised last week after he posted a comment to X in which he abused Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd Janet Finch-Saunders.

Finch-Saunders had posted a clip to X of herself taking part in a ITV Sharp End interview discussing Reform’s boycott.

Martin left a comment beneath the post branding Finch-Saunders a “glorified county councillor” who treats her staff “appallingly” and offers “nothing of value” to Wales’ Parliament.

Parry Jones later shared Martin’s remark to his own social media pages, boasting that his colleague had “destroyed” Finch-Saunders.

It is not clear whether this is the post being investigated by the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner.

Parry Jones disclosed that the third active probe into his conduct related to a post he published to social media in which he revealed he was under investigation by the watchdog.

In a post to X on November 20, the shadow cabinet minister said he had received an email confirming the Standards Commissioner was “considering action against all Reform Senedd Members” over the party’s boycott of Plenary proceedings.

“The Welsh Parliament is worse than I thought. Drain the swamp. Vote Reform,” Parry Jones said.

When the Standards Commissioner receives a complaint, he must provide the Member concerned with a copy of it, along with any supporting documentation redacted where necessary.

Under Senedd rules, matters relating to a complaint are treated as confidential and must not be shared or discussed with others without express permission from the Commissioner or the Standards of Conduct Committee.

If the Standards Commissioner finds against an MS on a complaint, the Commissioner does not impose punishment directly.

Instead, the watchdog submits a report giving an opinion on whether rules were broken to the Standards of Conduct Committee, which decides the findings and recommends sanctions for a final vote by the full Senedd.

The public gets to see the full details of a report only after the Standards of Conduct Committee concludes its deliberations and formally lays the report before the Senedd.

Parry Jones’ decision to reveal that various complaints against him are being investigated comes as his party faces significant criticism from rival parties and the Senedd’s Presiding Officer over their disregard for parliamentary rules and procedures.

On Tuesday (November 24), Reform’s Senedd group attempted to oust Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies.

Reform, led in the Senedd by Helen Jenner, were unhappy with Irranca- Davies’ decision to block Martin from speaking in the chamber until he apologised for claiming white British people were being “replaced” in the UK.

The Llywydd deemed these remarks “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive” and expressed concern that “pushing of boundaries” had become a regular occurrence, noting that Martin had been rebuked multiple times since his election in May.

Reform’s bid to remove the Senedd’s official referee failed on Tuesday evening, with Senedd members rejecting the party’s motion by 55 votes to 29.