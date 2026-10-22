Reform MS ridiculed for relying on smart glasses in Senedd debates

Emily Price

A Reform MS was repeatedly mocked by political opponents this week as he relied on his smart glasses to help him contribute to two key Senedd debates.

The Senedd is currently working “at pace” to consider how smart glasses should be used across its estate after Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell began using the technology to help him do his job.

O’Connell, who previously relied heavily on scripts and would spend much of his contributions looking down at his paper instead of his opponents, says using smart glasses has boosted his confidence “massively”.

However, during Plenary on Wednesday (October 21), he was continually ridiculed by some Members as he attempted to deliver speeches with his teleprompter glasses projecting a digital script into his field of vision.

During a debate on the M4 relief road, O’Connell began rhythmically beating his hand on his desk, speaking with a stilted, unnatural delivery as he read words shown to him in the lenses of glasses.

As O’Connell lashed out at former First Minister Mark Drakeford for cancelling the M4 relief road project 7 years ago, Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates made an intervention, saying the entire project had been in his name.

He said: “I was the sponsor Minister taking it through the public inquiry that ruled, in the inspector’s view, that it should go ahead.

“The decision was made on financial grounds and for the right reason.”

Skates then caused laughter to erupt around him as he added: “But I don’t know whether you can see me through the script in your glasses, but can you just tell me whether your party still favours making motorists pay twice through taxes and then through tolls?”

O’Connell hit back saying: “Well, good news, Ken, I can see straight through you, so no problem there.”

Skates laughed as he mocked O’Connell again, asking if he had been rehearsing the comeback or if it had been displayed to him by his glasses.

The Reform MS replied: “Didn’t know it was coming.”

Skates asked again: “Was that in a mirror or in your glasses?”

O’Connell then moved on with his speech, with his eyes again revealing a tell-tale tracking pattern as he read words from his lenses.

Later on, the Reform MS led a rowdy short debate calling for face coverings, including religious attire worn by Muslim women, to be banned in Wales.

O’Connell again used his smart glasses to help him lead the debate.

Throughout the session, which became extremely heated as some Members attempted to defend the rights of Muslim women, O’Connell was shouted down by his female opponents.

Some could be heard calling out: “What’s in your glasses? What’s in your glasses?”

At one point during his speech, O’Connell raised both hands, revealing the large ring he wears which is connected to his glasses and allows him to switch his teleprompter on and off.

Earlier that day, Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies was quizzed on what safeguards the Senedd Commission will put in place regarding the use of smart glasses.

O’Connell’s reliance on the technology made national news after it was first revealed by Nation.Cymru that he was using them at the start of October.

Plaid Cymru MS Sarah Cooper-Lesadd pointed out that while the Senedd Commission had chosen to undertake a review on the matter, the Cabinet Office had taken action swiftly and enforced a ban.

She said: “Everyone should be on a fair and equal footing.

“A Member wearing a recording device has an advantage over every other person in the room, and they have no idea that they may be filmed.

“So, whether the glasses weren’t filming isn’t the point – nobody else can tell, and a rule that depends on checking after isn’t a safeguard.”

O’Connell has claimed his smart glasses do not include a recording device.

Although using a hands-free autocue can make speech delivery easier, smart glasses are generally not popular with professional politicians.

Some Senedd Members have argued that the Reform MS’s reliance on the technology raises questions over his ability to carry out his taxpayer-funded role.

Several female Members have also raised deeper concerns that if smart glasses were allowed to be used on the Senedd’s estate permanently, they could be used to record candid video without others’ knowledge or consent.

Some smart glassed models have earned the nickname “creep glasses” because their sleek designs can include tiny hidden cameras.

The Senedd’s Llywydd assured Members that there is already a “clear ruling” in place on any filming and recording device on the Senedd premises.

He said: “I shouldn’t need to remind Members of that. They’re fully aware, they went through induction, everybody’s aware. I’ve written out subsequently as well.

Irranca Davies added: “On the issue of equity, that’s a valid point. It’s been raised by other Members.

“I’ve actually had some very good written representations about ideas that could be fed into the review.

“So, I would strongly suggest that all Members, actually, contribute to this review going forward, but recognising that some of this assistive technology has benefits, not least that it has been identified by many within the disability lobby as well to say, ‘We want to see the proper, appropriate, authorised use of this in the right situation.”

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