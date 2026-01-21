Reform MS says axed Tory would be a ‘great asset’ to the party
Reform UK’s only MS has said that axed Welsh Conservative MS James Evans would be a “great asset” to her party, following his expulsion from the Conservatives amid speculation about a possible defection.
Laura Anne Jones, Member of the Senedd for the South Wales East region, told ITV Wales’ Sharp End that the former Conservative Shadow Health Secretary was a strong politician and someone whose views aligned closely with her party.
Mr Evans, the MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, was stripped of the Conservative whip after holding discussions with Reform UK representatives.
Speaking on Sharp End, Ms Jones said: “I’ve not been privy to conversations, but James is a fantastic MS. I think that he would be a great asset to our party. He says many of the right things, but we talk to an awful lot of people from all different parties. We’re a mixed bag in that regard.
“But we won’t just take anybody; we have a vetting process, a very strong one. People have to share the same values as us, and be absolutely dead set on our mission to get Wales and Britain back on it’s feet.”
Mr Evans removal from the Conservatives was confirmed by Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar on Tuesday, who said the decision followed continued his engagement with Reform UK despite assurances that he had rejected any approach.
“This morning, I took the decision to remove James Evans from the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet and withdraw the Conservative whip,” Mr Millar said.
“I did so after being informed by James that he was continuing to engage with Reform representatives about the possibility of defecting to the party, in spite of his personal assurances on Friday that he had rejected an approach they initiated last week.
“Understandably, I expect all Welsh Conservative MSs and candidates to be 100% committed to our party and our plan to fix Wales. Regrettably, James was unable to give me that commitment.”
As a result, Mr Evans will now sit as an Independent MS while he considers his political future.
In a statement, he said: “I have been concerned for some time over the direction of the Conservative Party at a UK level and I feel it no longer represents my conservative values and beliefs.
“Politics should be a broad church of views and opinions, and it is a sad day when the Party does not allow free speech or criticism.
“I respect my Welsh Conservative colleagues, particular Darren Millar MS as Leader and Paul Davies MS, but I feel the UK Conservative Party no longer represents my views and values.
“My focus remains 100% on representing the people of Brecon & Radnorshire to the very best of my ability. I will take some time in the coming weeks to consider my political future.”
Committed
Tory MS Tom Giffard said it was better for voters to know exactly what they were getting at the next election. He told Sharp End:“It’s a good thing that people who don’t want to be Conservatives, who don’t want to be on the ballot paper as committed Conservatives[…] on that ballot paper in May’s Senedd election.
“People know when they vote Welsh conservatives at that Senedd election, that they are voting for true authentic conservatives that believe in that low tax agenda that we believe in. We know reform does believe in any of that, so if he [James Evans] has had that road to Damascus and changed everything he’s ever thought over the last four years, then Reform are very welcome to him.”
Labour figures were equally critical. Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas said: “It’s another day, another Tory going to Reform.
“I think the general public will be looking at this, thinking politicians are all the same to them. They’ll say, ‘Oh, another Tory, responsible for breaking Britain, and now he’s jumping ship because he thinks he can pursue his career in a different direction.’ It just shows, doesn’t it?
“You’ve got a former chancellor from the Tories joining Reform. A former justice secretary from the Tories, joining Reform. They are a different shade of blue.”
‘Polar opposites’
Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan joked: “I can categorically confirm no one from Plaid Cymru, in terms of the Senedd group, has spoken with Reform and certainly James Evans is not in discussions with us about joining.
“We are polar opposite but it just shows you could be cosy colleagues again, Laura and James together once again. We’re just left wondering in the Senedd, who’s next from the Tory group, because I wouldn’t have thought after what James Evans said after Laura’s defection, it would be really interesting to see both of you and a group together.
“I think there are lots of questions to ask because we’re asked all the time by people about why they should trust politicians. Well, they can’t trust politicians who stand in the name of one party, then jump ship when it looks like they’re going to lose their seats.”
If her giant turd of a party welcomed free speech, why did Nadhim criticise the telegraph journalist when he asked a legitimate question about why deform had platformed a vaccine sceptic? He called it a “stupid question “. That is not promoting free speech. Laura Jones should apologise and condemn this incident or resign as the political party she has joined does not promote free speech.
Zahawi tried to stifle a tax expert when his tax issues were highlighted.
https://taxpolicy.org.uk/2024/05/10/nadhim-zahawis-slapp-results-in-disciplinary-action-for-his-lawyer-why-it-happened-and-what-it-means/
A free speech party, but with gag orders on employees – does that make sense?
Her former aide and his mate are staff for Reform UK, and Evans is mates with them – is she really not sure of conversations going on?
There’s little mileage in this story…
Why hasn’t he turned up yet? Maybe he’s talking to Ben & Stephen or Dan & Stan.
No wonder he’s stuck in political purgatory when Reform’s leader in Wales is banged up and can’t give the nod.
Considering Garage’s recommendation when MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, he was very clear that their should have been a by election in the constituency. How come he didn’t call one for Laura Jones when she defected and how come he isn’t insisting for one now with James Evans? We should have 2 by elections now and the public should be deciding if they still want tory rejects in charge of their area.
The party where racists are safe. The party that is owned by a bloke sucking up to Trump and asked for tariffs to be levied on the UK and likely whispered in Trumps ear about Chagos. The party that the owner said for the safety of the western world trump needs to win the election. The party whose owner was spotted in an exclusive club in Mayfair a few days ago with one of the big wigs from a far right think tank, and Liz Truss (failed Lettuce). The party where all the failed Tory politicians go, and they go… Read more »