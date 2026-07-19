Reform MS says online post threatened him and his family

Mark Mansfield

A Reform UK Member of the Senedd has revealed further details of an online post threatening him and his family in an article reflecting on his first weeks in Welsh politics.

Writing in the Daily Express, Cai Parry-Jones said he was contacted by Senedd security after an online post was deemed serious enough to be referred to police. He said he later discovered someone had written that they would kill him and his family if he “stopped democracy in Wales”.

The Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS said the incident happened just weeks after his election to the Senedd in May.

Describing his early experiences as a newly elected politician, Mr Parry-Jones said he received a call from Senedd security informing him that a threat made on social media was sufficiently serious for it to be passed to South Wales Police.

He wrote: “Eventually I found out that a keyboard warrior had said they would kill me and my family if I stopped democracy in Wales.”

Mr Parry-Jones added: “Since stopping democracy was not really an issue that my new constituents were urging me to take forward, I don’t think the person needed to worry.”

Questioning the motivation behind the message, he wrote: “I have never argued for stopping democracy. I would never argue for it. Still, this individual felt comfortable telling me, on a public forum, that they were prepared to kill me and my family.”

The Reform politician said a police officer later visited the Senedd to take an official statement and explain how such cases are handled. He said he was encouraged that South Wales Police had treated the matter seriously.

The latest comments expand on remarks Mr Parry-Jones made earlier this week when he revealed he had received an online post threatening him and his family following his election.

At the time, South Wales Police confirmed to Nation.Cymru that the matter had been reported on June 2 and remained under investigation. The force said no arrests had been made.

Abuse

In his Daily Express article, Mr Parry-Jones said abuse had become “an occupational hazard of politics”, although he claimed Reform politicians appeared to receive particularly high levels of hostility.

The MS also reflected on his first weeks in Cardiff Bay, describing the Senedd building as being “like Hogwarts crossed with a community leisure centre” as he adjusted to his new surroundings.

He also revisited his criticism of what he viewed as wasteful spending after being issued two laptops by the Senedd Commission, and said he later discovered staff had discussed his social media posts after he submitted a subject access request.

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