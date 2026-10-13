Reform MS spent £569 staying in a hotel in the city he represents

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK MS who sees himself as a crusader against wasteful public sector spending has had a taste of his own medicine after it emerged that he had claimed more than £500 for a hotel stay in the area he represents.

Cai Parry-Jones was elected to the Senedd as Reform’s lead candidate in the Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf constituency. He has no ostensible connection with Cardiff, but was allocated the candidacy by Nigel Farage despite living on Anglesey. As in all constituencies across Wales, local party members had no say in his selection.

Following his election, Mr Parry-Jones was appointed to Reform UK’s shadow cabinet in the Senedd as shadow cabinet minister for finance and government efficiency. In his first weeks as a member, he called for the removal of the Ukrainian flag flown outside the Senedd, describing it as “virtue signalling”.

In June 2026, he opened his first debate in the Senedd, calling for an end to all Welsh Government international spending, which stood at £9.2m in the 2025–26 budget. The Welsh Government said this represented 0.031% of its total budget.

Mr Parry-Jones and other Reform MSs have persistently called for the Welsh Government’s overseas offices to be closed, despite the fact that they are used to promote Wales for trade and tourism purposes.

Shortly after taking office in May 2026, he posted an image on social media claiming that the Senedd Commission had issued members with two £2,000 laptops and a £1,000 mobile phone.

The claim was criticised by Nation.Cymru after figures from the Senedd IT department contradicted his cost estimates, confirming that members are issued with two laptops — one worth £1,521 and another worth £1,771, for use only in the Senedd chamber during meetings — and an iPhone worth £799.

Mr Parry-Jones was also criticised by Nation.Cymru in May 2026 for claiming that accessibility signs used in the Senedd to accommodate autistic attendees were a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Responding to Nation.Cymru, Mr Parry-Jones said he was not ridiculing people with autism and that he had “been told by a number of (non-medical) people that I have autism”. Mr Parry-Jones referred the publication to IPSO, the press regulator. IPSO rejected his complaint, stating that Nation.Cymru’s reporting was factual.

Shares

In July 2026, Mr Parry-Jones faced renewed scrutiny after journalist Will Hayward reported that he held shares valued at over £38,000 in Phillips 66, an American oil company, while having criticised Welsh Government climate-related roles and regulation.

The shareholding was registered as an interest in the Senedd. Mr Parry-Jones responded by criticising Mr Hayward on X, claiming that “he’s the more likely culprit of deliberate misinformation”.

Last week, Mr Parry-Jones posted details of Welsh Government credit card spending on X, writing: “Whisky tasting in France. Cannes Film Festival tickets. A £1,300 dinner in Dublin. Campervans hired for festivals.

“All paid for by YOU on the Welsh Government’s credit card since Plaid Cymru took office in May. And they thought no one would notice, given it took an FOI request from me to find out.

“You can tell a lot about a government by what they think they can get away with spending on in their first few months in office.”

Defenders of the Welsh Government said the money was spent promoting Wales’ interests.

This week, the X account Politics Wales revealed that, in the aftermath of his election to the Senedd, Mr Parry-Jones spent £569 on hotel accommodation for himself in Cardiff, despite representing the city in the Senedd.

‘Value for money’

Nation.Cymru emailed Mr Parry-Jones, stating: “We note that you claimed £569 from the Member Overnight Accommodation Budget for a stay in a Cardiff hotel from May 12 to May 18. Given that you represent a Cardiff constituency, why did you make this claim and do you consider it provided value for money for taxpayers?”

In line with Reform UK’s policy of refusing to engage with Welsh news outlets that have been critical of it, Mr Parry-Jones did not respond to us.

Instead, he wrote a post on X that said: “The stay was for 7 nights, not 1, in a bog standard Premier Inn room. I didn’t live in Cardiff until after the election, so I had to stay at a hotel to attend in-person Senedd training and constituency set-up. Unless you wanted me to commute from Anglesey every day?

“Across all Senedd Members this term, I account for 1.01% of total expenses. Being targeted by the left over something this flimsy must be a good sign. I hope @NationCymru run an article on it next.”

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