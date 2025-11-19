Reform MS suspended from Senedd for racial slur and misconduct breaches

Reform UK’s only Member of the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones, has been suspended from the Welsh Parliament for 14 days without pay after being found to have breached multiple elements of the Senedd’s code of conduct, including using a racial slur.

The suspension was approved by Senedd Members on Tuesday evening (19 November) following a lengthy investigation by the Senedd Standards Commissioner, triggered by a complaint from a former staff member.

The watchdog concluded that Jones had brought the Senedd into disrepute and failed to uphold expected standards of leadership, conduct, and non-discrimination.

The Commissioner found that Jones used a racist term in a staff WhatsApp chat in August 2023 while discussing TikTok, writing: “No chinky spies for me.”

The report also detailed further derogatory comments made by Jones about a former caseworker, including calling him a “wanker” and suggesting he had ADHD.

Jones was additionally found to have failed to challenge offensive comments made by staff in the same group chat, which included mocking messages about multiculturalism, gay people, and fellow Welsh Conservative politicians.

The Committee ruled the messages formed part of “a pattern of poor culture within the office of the Member rather than an isolated incident”.

Expenses

Although police were asked in 2024 to investigate allegations that Jones had encouraged staff to inflate mileage claims, officers found no evidence of fraud, and the Standards Commissioner accepted her explanation that messages had been misinterpreted.

Screenshots provided by a former staffer included Jones writing: “Always make more than I did – add in stuff please OK,” and “If you could always do more than it says, that’d be fab.”

Those findings were dismissed, but the Commissioner upheld five breaches of the code of conduct related to discriminatory language, personal attacks, failing to ensure staff behaved appropriately, and bringing the Senedd into disrepute.

Behaviour “far below” expected standards

The Standards Committee, chaired by Labour MS Hannah Blythyn, recommended the two-week suspension and loss of salary.

Ms Blythyn said: “The conduct found in the Commissioner’s report fell far below the standards expected and points to an office culture where there was little respect towards others nor any consideration of what may be found offensive.”

The report also raised concerns about the treatment of the complainant — who is autistic — during the original internal process and recommended future investigations include early checks for reasonable adjustments.

Apology

Addressing MSs before the vote, Ms Jones said she accepted the findings and apologised for her language, describing the WhatsApp comments as “regrettable”.

She told the chamber: “I fully accept the Standards Commissioner’s findings… As for the language that I regrettably used in the private WhatsApp messages, I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for that once again.”

Jones claimed the investigation had been “harrowing” and alleged confidential information had been leaked to the press, but the Committee stressed that public trust required all parties to maintain confidentiality.

The suspension will come into effect immediately, preventing Jones from participating in Senedd proceedings until early December.