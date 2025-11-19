Reform MS suspended from Senedd for racial slur and misconduct breaches
Reform UK’s only Member of the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones, has been suspended from the Welsh Parliament for 14 days without pay after being found to have breached multiple elements of the Senedd’s code of conduct, including using a racial slur.
The suspension was approved by Senedd Members on Tuesday evening (19 November) following a lengthy investigation by the Senedd Standards Commissioner, triggered by a complaint from a former staff member.
The watchdog concluded that Jones had brought the Senedd into disrepute and failed to uphold expected standards of leadership, conduct, and non-discrimination.
The Commissioner found that Jones used a racist term in a staff WhatsApp chat in August 2023 while discussing TikTok, writing: “No chinky spies for me.”
The report also detailed further derogatory comments made by Jones about a former caseworker, including calling him a “wanker” and suggesting he had ADHD.
Jones was additionally found to have failed to challenge offensive comments made by staff in the same group chat, which included mocking messages about multiculturalism, gay people, and fellow Welsh Conservative politicians.
The Committee ruled the messages formed part of “a pattern of poor culture within the office of the Member rather than an isolated incident”.
Expenses
Although police were asked in 2024 to investigate allegations that Jones had encouraged staff to inflate mileage claims, officers found no evidence of fraud, and the Standards Commissioner accepted her explanation that messages had been misinterpreted.
Screenshots provided by a former staffer included Jones writing: “Always make more than I did – add in stuff please OK,” and “If you could always do more than it says, that’d be fab.”
Those findings were dismissed, but the Commissioner upheld five breaches of the code of conduct related to discriminatory language, personal attacks, failing to ensure staff behaved appropriately, and bringing the Senedd into disrepute.
Behaviour “far below” expected standards
The Standards Committee, chaired by Labour MS Hannah Blythyn, recommended the two-week suspension and loss of salary.
Ms Blythyn said: “The conduct found in the Commissioner’s report fell far below the standards expected and points to an office culture where there was little respect towards others nor any consideration of what may be found offensive.”
The report also raised concerns about the treatment of the complainant — who is autistic — during the original internal process and recommended future investigations include early checks for reasonable adjustments.
Apology
Addressing MSs before the vote, Ms Jones said she accepted the findings and apologised for her language, describing the WhatsApp comments as “regrettable”.
She told the chamber: “I fully accept the Standards Commissioner’s findings… As for the language that I regrettably used in the private WhatsApp messages, I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for that once again.”
Jones claimed the investigation had been “harrowing” and alleged confidential information had been leaked to the press, but the Committee stressed that public trust required all parties to maintain confidentiality.
The suspension will come into effect immediately, preventing Jones from participating in Senedd proceedings until early December.
At least she said sorry.
Sorry that she got caught at least.
Do I detect a hint of sarcasm there, Amir?
Well that’s the problem. I don’t think she is sorry. I am not sure what she is apologising for.
14 days without pay. A fortnight off to laugh and sneer at us only to come back and double down. This person is beyond rehabilitation and I question the leniency of the punishment. Get a grip!
So true
The speed at which the Senedd move in this is glacial and a joke, the punishment paltry, the party that she was a member of should also get sanctions, it would assist them in keeping a moral line. They should be going in hard on anything like this. Reform will tear up the norms at the election, make many false claims, push the boundaries and rely on the likes of facebook and musk to assist them and worry about consequences a few years down the line. I think Senedd oversight is not even at the wheel to be asleep at.… Read more »
Regrettable” Doesn’t sound much of an apology to me Half hearted .
It really spells out the measure of her .
The Tories were glad to see the back of her
It seems that Reform attracts the very worse
Left,right or centre
It’s staggering anybody wants this toxic lot in charge.
Today a 14 day suspension.
Friday probably a 4years prison sentence for former Reform Leader Gill
It would be funny if it wasn’t really happening
Just wish the stupid mainstream media would wake up and take these guys to task.
4 years? You’re too forgiving.
Apparentally according to his next door neighbour -that’s the deal He said he will use the time to write a book .Maybe Farage can sell Reform shirts emblazoned “inmate of the Month”on the back of it
I have zero sympathy for her. If we don’t make a stand will embolden those xenophobes bigots and racists like Reform’s Laura Anne Jones that racism is the new norm. See you cannot preach free speech as your defense. Less we & they forget. With free speech comes responsibility. You cannot say or do anything. Free speech doesn’t give you the right to slight. Actions have consequences. Reform’s Laura Anne Jones is very lucky to come out of this with a job as from 2026 with the Senedd recall bill coming into law would mean she’d likely face her constituents… Read more »
Two weeks suspension without pay isn’t really that much of a penalty.
LAJ will be able to go to her constituency office still and whack up that expenses claim, no doubt. (If she doesn’t decide to put her feet up for two weeks, that is.) She just won’t be able to set foot in Government buildings in the bay.
Milages don’t claim themselves.
Oh wait, that is what she asked.
Disgusting, vile individuals. Why do Reform insist on bringing racist filth into our country?
Playing the mental health card considering Reform’s take on mental health issues is a bit of a cheek. It belittles those who genuinely struggle with their mental health. Any issues she has is a direct consequence of her actions not a cause. No sympathy.