Reform MS under fire for linking housing crisis to asylum seekers

Emily Price

A Reform MS has been accused of trying to “create divisions” by suggesting that asylum seekers are the reason there is a shortage of social housing in Wales.

During questions to the housing minister on Wednesday (June 17) Gŵyr Abertawe MS Steven Rodaway was told that Wales’ housing crisis “has nothing to do with asylum seekers”.

It came after he asked the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, whether the Welsh Government’s nation of sanctuary scheme was affecting the number of social homes available in Wales.

Mr Rodaway said: “When setting the target of 20,000 new social homes, what assessment was made of the housing demand arising from the nation of sanctuary programme?

“And if that demand was not included, how can the Government be satisfied that the target is sufficient to meet the needs of people living in Wales?

“Also, given the pressures already facing those on social housing waiting lists, which housing providers were consulted before the target was adopted, and what assessment has been made of the impact that nation of sanctuary commitments will have access to social housing for local Welsh people and Welsh communities?”

The Nation of Sanctuary is a Welsh Government initiative aimed at supporting refugees and asylum seekers living in Wales by helping them integrate into local communities.

As immigration and border policy are reserved to the UK Government, the scheme does not determine who can enter or remain in the country.

Instead, it focuses on providing support to asylum seekers and refugees once they have been settled in Wales.

Asylum seekers cannot access social housing because they do not qualify for local authority housing waiting lists or standard social housing while their claim is being processed.

During this period, the Home Office is responsible for their accommodation, which is usually provided as temporary housing.

Responding to the Reform Senedd Member’s question, Ms Gwenllian asked Mr Rodaway if he had “any idea” how many asylum seekers were living in Wales at present.

The Reform MS did not respond.

Ms Gwenllian continued, saying: “The figure, or the data, isn’t gathered by the Welsh Government as I explained earlier, but the UK Government, the Home Office, does gather that data, and the figure that I have is around 3,400 asylum seekers.

“These are people who are fleeing atrocities and war, things that we in this Chamber can only imagine in terms of the kinds of lives and the kinds of trauma that these people have experienced and are fleeing.

“So, please don’t try and create divisions by discussing housing problems in the same terms as asylum seekers.

“The housing crisis has nothing to do with asylum seekers – I hope that that message is being heard by those who need to hear that message.

“The housing crisis in Wales has nothing to do with asylum seekers, it has nothing to do with refugees.”