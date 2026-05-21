Reform MS under fire over Senedd tech complaint

Emily Price

A Reform Member of the Senedd has been accused of failing to grasp the demands of his new role after complaining that he was issued with two laptops and a mobile phone.

Newly elected Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones faced criticism after sharing a photo on social media on Wednesday (May 20) showing two laptops and an iPhone branded with the Senedd Commission logo.

“The Senedd have given each member two £2000 laptops and offered a £1000 phone on top,” he wrote. “That’s approximately £300k all together on devices used primarily for Google Chrome.”

Mr Parry-Jones’ post sparked a strong reaction online, with users pointing out that employers routinely provide technical equipment to help staff carry out their roles effectively.

In a response published on X, former Welsh Conservative MS Gareth Davies wrote: “Do you not like the prospect of having good quality, reliable IT equipment to adequately represent your constituents?

“Technology depreciates quickly and four years is a long time, was five for me, and they’re the only ones you’ll get for the whole of your term.”

Following Mr Parry-Jones’ laptop rant, Reform UK revealed that he had been appointed the party’s new Shadow Cabinet Minister for Finance and Government Efficiency.

After the announcement, the former Cambridge University student published a further post claiming that the reason MSs needed two laptops was because they “aren’t trusted”.

Mr Parry-Jones wrote: “The reason why all 96 Senedd Members get their second £2,000 laptop is because we aren’t trusted to remember to bring our first £2,000 laptop into the chamber with us for plenary.

“As far as I’m aware, that’s it. That’s all the second laptop is there for.

“When I was in the private sector, if you couldn’t be trusted to bring your work laptop into key meetings, you’d be fired.”

Social media users pointed out that Mr Parry-Jones had got his sums wrong.

Reform’s new finance expert later backtracked, admitting he had miscalculated his estimation.

In a further post he wrote: “I’d like to apologise for an error I’ve made. The cost is not approximately £300k, it’s actually closer to £500k.

“96 members x (£1,000 + £2000 + £2000) = £480,000.”

Allocation

The Senedd IT department confirmed that Mr Parry-Jones was issued one iPhone 17 worth £799 and one Microsoft laptop worth £1521 which is covered by an extended warranty for the four-year Senedd term.

There are also secure laptops permanently stationed in the Chamber for voting purposes which are not part of a member’s personal allocation and differ in size and model from the devices issued to members for use outside the Senedd estate.

It is unclear why the two laptops in Mr Parry-Jones’ image appear to be identical.

When MSs are offered iPhones by the Senedd, they are informed that they are not required to accept them and that support is available to help members set up their own devices for Senedd business.

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Parry-Jones whether he intended to return the devices provided by the Senedd, but he did not respond.

We also asked why the two laptops shown in the image he posted online appeared identical, despite only one being issued to him by the Senedd for use outside the estate while the other — a different make and model — remains permanently in the Chamber.

We asked if it were the case that he had borrowed one of his colleagues’ Senedd issued laptops in order to take the photo.

Mr Parry-Jones did not respond.

Cybersecurity

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “The standard ICT provision for Members of the Senedd of one business-grade Microsoft Surface laptop is designed to enable Members to carry out their parliamentary and constituency duties effectively and securely.

“Members may also choose either an Apple or Android mobile phone, or to use a personal device.

“Each desk in the Siambr is equipped with its own laptop which is not part of the Member’s personal allocation and remains permanently in the Siambr.

“Members are strongly encouraged to use a Commission-issued laptop to meet the high level of cybersecurity required while undertaking Senedd business.

“Opting not to do so would significantly restrict their ability to work effectively.”

Former Welsh Government minister Mick Antoniw said Mr Parry-Jones’ criticisms came from a “lack of understanding” of the job he had been elected to do.

He said: “During my last month in the Senedd I saw and used the new equipment – it is a significant and important improvement.

“It is essential that there is always a facility for voting and accessing information in the Chamber.

“Members are moving during proceedings from meeting to meeting, discussions with ministers, public and other engagements so it is essential there is a signed on system for each Member in the Chamber.

“The Senedd is a legislature and what is now provided is the basic of what is essential technology.

“Members also need their personal laptops for constituency, committee and office work.

“I have heard the criticisms made which in my view are based on a lack of understanding of the work of a member of parliament, and parliament itself.

“I am sure that will soon change as new Members understand the volume of work and other demands that are required of them.”

‘Idiot’

It comes after Mr Antoniw branded Mr Parry-Jones an “idiot” for complaining about autism-friendly signage in the Senedd’s toilets.

The Reform MS faced a backlash on Monday (May 18) after he posted a photograph to social media showing a yellow notice mounted above a hand dryer warning that the device was loud.

The sign featured both the Senedd and National Autistic Society Cymru logos.

Mr Parry-Jones’ post prompted criticism online, with some users calling on the Senedd newcomer to undergo autism awareness training.

The National Autistic Society Cymru said the notice caused “absolutely no inconvenience to anyone else”, adding that autistic people “need and deserve understanding and support, not judgement”.

The charity confirmed it would run “Understanding Autism” training sessions this year for all MSs and their new staff, including information on how to run autism-friendly constituency offices, “so that all elected members can effectively represent all their constituents”.

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Rebecca Phillips she was “very concerned” by Mr Parry-Jones’ comments adding that they had undermined his new role and targeted “the most vulnerable in our society”.

Mr Parry-Jones told Nation.Cymru that a number of “non-medical” people had suggested he himself may be autistic.

He argued that the noise level of the hand dryer was that of a normal device, therefore a warning notice was not needed.

When we asked the Reform newcomer whether he would use his new platform to support neurodivergent people, rather than – as some of his social media followers suggested – ridicule them, he responded by threatening legal action.