Emily Price

A Reform Senedd Member has been urged to reflect on the “insult” her party showed to the armed forces by choosing Armistice Day to stage a “political stunt”.

Gŵyr Abertawe MS Francesca O’Brien and her fellow Reform Members returned to Plenary on Tuesday (November 24) after staging a walk out in protest at the Llywydd’s decision to bar one of their group from speaking.

During First Minister’s Questions, O’Brien quizzed Rhun ap Iorwerth on what the Welsh Government was doing to support armed forces veterans in her constituency.

The Reform MS claimed that a constituent who had served in Northern Ireland, and whose brother was killed by the IRA, had contacted her to express anger at the First Minister’s decision to meet with Sinn Féin.

O’Brien, who is a Commanding Officer with the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, called on ap Iorwerth to apologise to her constituent for “rolling out the red carpet” for what she described as the “political wing of the IRA that murdered Welsh soldiers”.

Ap Iorwerth and Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney had hosted Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and party vice-president and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill at a meeting in Cardiff.

They met in their capacities as party leaders to sign an agreement committing their parties to closer cooperation on shared interests such as the economy and energy.

O’Brien said: “An armed forces veteran from Swansea recently contacted me.

“He served multiple tours in Northern Ireland, and his brother was tragically murdered by the IRA.

“When you sat down with Sinn Féin to talk about breaking up our country, he told me, and I quote, ‘Seeing them invited to Cardiff Bay really upset me, my family and many other veterans and bereaved families’.

“No veteran who’s served our country should ever be made to feel that way.”

Responding to O’Brien, the First Minister pointed out the Welsh Government had hosted an armed forces covenant conference in Swansea last week.

But O’Brien appeared to become angry when ap Iorwerth urged her to reflect on her decision to boycott a Senedd debate scheduled to mark Remembrance Day.

The First Minister said: “I do suggest that the Member reflects on the insults shown to all serving and former members of the armed forces when Reform decided, on Armistice Day to hold a political stunt and boycotting a debate marking Remembrance Day.

“I think that shows the real colours of Reform.”

Medals

On November 9, O’Brien had posed for a photograph alongside other Reform MSs while wearing Cadet Forces medals.

In a post to Facebook sharing the image, the Reform MS said she had spent every Remembrance Sunday in Mumbles with her squadron since the age of 17.

O’Brien wrote: “Today, I spent it somewhere different.

“No photos. No readings. No marching. No uniform. No medals. Just me and members of the public, where everything fell silent at 11am. It was completely different.”

Two days later, on Armistice Day, O’Brien and her party began a boycott of Plenary proceedings which led to the cancellation of Reform’s own scheduled debate on support for veterans.

The party had refused to attend the Chamber after Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies barred Reform MS Joe Martin from speaking during debates until he apologised for claiming that white people were being “replaced” in the UK.