Reform MS vows to confront Carmarthen shop after wife allegedly banned over political views

Emily Price

A Reform UK Senedd Member says he plans to confront staff at a Carmarthen shop that allegedly banned his wife because of her political beliefs during the recent Senedd election campaign.

Sir Gaerfyrddin MS Gareth Beer published a statement to social media on Tuesday (May 19) claiming his wife – Llanelli councillor Michelle Beer – had been “verbally abused in the street, chased, and called vile names” whilst campaigning in the run up to the May 7 vote.

He also claimed she had been “excluded from shops in Carmarthen” — although later in the statement he appeared to refer to only one shop, which he said he intended to visit.

Mr Beer wrote: “I want to put on record my deepest thanks to my wife Cllr Michelle Beer the driving force behind Reform UK Wales growth here in Llanelli and across Carmarthenshire.

“From helping to build Reform in Llanelli from the ground up, to organising, campaigning and strengthening our Carmarthenshire branch, she has been central to every success we’ve achieved.

“She played a pivotal role in several hard-fought by-election victories and was absolutely instrumental during the Senedd campaign, staying focused on the goal of electing as many Reform Members of the Senedd as possible.

“While others were distracted by noise and negativity, she remained determined, disciplined and committed to the cause. She did all of this without seeking recognition or thanks.

“Even now, she continues to be the voice of Reform locally on social media, helping to communicate our message, engaging with residents, and standing up for what we believe: putting Wales and its people first.

“But for the first time in her life, she has experienced something deeply troubling during the Senedd campaign.

“She has been excluded from shops in Carmarthen, verbally abused in the street, chased, and called vile names, simply because she believes in standing up for her country and representing Reform UK.

“We are repeatedly told that Reform is ‘divisive’. Yet it was she who faced hostility and exclusion from not only businesses but local organisations (publicly funded).

“It was she who was treated unfairly because of her political beliefs. That contradiction speaks volumes.

“In a democratic society, no one should face intimidation or discrimination because of the party they support, whether that is Reform, Labour, Plaid Cymru, the Conservatives, or any other political movement.

“We can disagree passionately, but we must never abandon respect, tolerance, and the basic standards of civil conduct that underpin our democracy.

“I will personally visit the shop in Carmarthen where this occurred and introduce myself.

“Not to escalate tensions, but to ensure that respectful dialogue replaces hostility. Politics should never descend into personal harassment.

“My wife stood up for Wales and its people. She stood up for free speech. She stood up for the democratic right to offer people a choice. For that, I am immensely proud of her.”

Mrs Beer won Reform UK its first seat on Carmarthenshire County Council in May 2025, gaining Llanelli’s Lliedi ward from Labour.

The ward borders the Stradey Park Hotel, which became the focus of what were described as “viciously racist” anti-refugee protests over Home Office plans to house asylum seekers there in 2023.

Mrs Beer along with her husband were active in the campaigns, which attracted organised far-right groups and extremist figures from across the UK – including anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson – who traveled to the area to piggyback on local concerns.

The prolonged demonstrations caused significant disruption to the community, but the Home Office ultimately dropped its plans to use the hotel in October 2023.

Dyfed-Powys Police spent more than £1m dealing with the protests – three times more what was initially expected.