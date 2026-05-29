Reform MS vows to end GB News ban in Senedd

Emily Price

A Reform UK Senedd Member has vowed to “sort out” the ban on GB News in Wales’ Parliament.

Cai Parry-Jones’ pledge to reinstate the right-wing channel to the Senedd’s internal tv network came after he raised concerns about the selection of newspapers on offer in the Members area.

Sharing a photo to social media of the Financial Times, the Guardian, the Morning Star, the Daily Telegraph and the South Wales Echo spread out on a table, the Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS said one of the five newspapers, “was founded by the Communist Party”.

“A signal of why economic growth in Wales has been so abysmal for the last 27 years?” he added.

The Morning Star was originally founded as the Daily Worker in 1930 by the Communist Party of Great Britain, but it now operates independently.

The newspapers’ Welsh reporter David Nicholson responded to Mr Parry-Jones arguing the Morning Star is “the only paper from outside Wales which employs a Wales-based reporter”.

He said: “Look at the FT, Guardian and others and see if they cover the Senedd and other stories.

“I’ll be in the Senedd next Tuesday to report on FMQs. If you want to discuss this meet me in the staff canteen.”

Mr Parry-Jones did not respond to the invitation.

Complaints

In the comments section of the MS’s original post, one of his followers asked: “Are they getting GB News yet or is that still banned?”

Mr Parry-Jones responded: “It’s still banned! Working on sorting that out at the moment.”

The Senedd’s former Presiding Officer, or Llywydd, Elin Jones of Plaid Cymru, removed GB News from the Senedd’s internal television network in October 2023.

The channel often screens programmes in which right wing interviewers nod in agreement with the right-wing commentators they are interviewing and has been subject to several Ofcom investigations.

The Llywydd’s GB News ban came amid an influx of complaints after actor-turned-right-wing activist Laurence Fox was sacked over comments he made live on air about a female journalist.

‘Offensive’

Speaking about PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans, Fox had asked what “self-respecting man” would “climb into bed” with her.

He said: “We need powerful strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. Who’d want to shag that?”

Elin Jones branded the comments “deliberately offensive”, “demeaning to public debate” and “contrary to our Parliament’s values”.

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage later hosted a special live episode of Farage at Large in Cardiff Bay to discuss the Llywydd’s decision which he condemned as “totalitarian”.

Most Senedd Members have televisions in their offices to watch committee meetings and plenary sessions.

A small selection of impartial news channels is also available for major events such as budgets, election results and other significant breaking news stories.

Referee

GB News and all other channels are still available on the Senedd’s ICT system – meaning an MS can watch any show on a Senedd computer if they choose to.

Ms Jones stepped down from her role as Llywydd at the start of the new Senedd term following the May 7 election.

Members have since appointed Labour’s Huw Irranca-Davies to be the Welsh Parliament’s official referee.

The appointment was backed by a large majority of Reform MSs, despite a competing bid for the Presiding Officer role from right-winger Paul Davies.

As a left-wing politician, it’s considered unlikely that Mr Irranca-Davies would row back on Jones’ decision to remove GB News from the Senedd’s television network.

We asked a Senedd spokesperson if the new Llywydd was considering reinstating the channel. They said they had no comment at this time.

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Parry-Jones how he planned to overturn the ban.

We also asked why his party had elected another left-wing Llywydd.

Mr Parry-Jones did not respond.

His complaint about the Senedd’s newspaper availability and GB News follows several other concerns about his new role, including that he was issued two laptops and a phone, that he does not believe the Ukrainian flag should be flown, and that the Senedd’s toilet hand dryers carry a warning sticker for autistic people.