Reform MS who used racial slur calls on Welsh minister to back ‘ban the burqa’ petition

Emily Price

A Reform Member of the Senedd who was suspended after using a racial slur has called on a Welsh minister to sign a petition urging the UK Government to “ban the burqa”.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Laura Anne Jones called for statement on the Welsh Government’s stance on the issue from Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan on Tuesday (October 6).

Jones, who is Reform’s deputy leader in the Senedd, said that although she knew the matter was not a devolved responsibility, she thought it would be “beneficial” if Welsh ministers made representations to the Labour government in Westminster.

She said: “In a free society, we show our faces. It’s how we recognise each other, it’s how we trust each other, it’s how we talk to each other.

“A nurse needs to see their patient, a teacher needs to see their parent at the school gate, and for public safety, it’s important. Reform’s position is clear.

“We would ban the burqa and every other full face covering in public.”

Jones added: “I know this matter falls outside the Senedd powers, but if the Welsh Government will be making representations to the UK Government on Wales’s behalf, it would be beneficial for this entire Senedd to understand your position on this.

“Also, feel free to sign our petition on this.”

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage has said his party would enact a complete public ban on all full-face coverings, including both religious garments like burqas and items like balaclavas, if he wins power at the next general election.

Fychan told Jones there would be no statement on the issue because it is not devolved, but said the Welsh Government “condemns all racism”.

She said: “Any idea that someone doesn’t deserve the right to live their life in the way that they have the right to live that life.

“Racism is a great problem in society now, and that’s something that constituents tell us consistently.

“We all have a responsibility in this Chamber to ensure that we do support everyone that we represent, all members of society, and ensure that everyone feels safe, and that we all co-operate to ensure that racism doesn’t continue here in Wales.

“There is no room for racism in Wales.”

Jones, a former Welsh Conservative, was suspended from the Senedd for two weeks in November after the standards commissioner found she brought Wales’ parliament into disrepute by using a racial slur in a WhatsApp chat.

Messages first revealed by Nation.Cymru showed that she had referred to the Chinese owners of TikTok as “chinky spies” in a group chat with her team members.

Jones apologised for using the slur, arguing it “was a term used for a takeaway” during her childhood.

A UK Parliament petition titled “Prohibit the wearing of all full-face coverings in public spaces” collected over 71,000 signatures before closing in November.

The UK Government responded to the petition saying: “Under the Human Rights Act 1998 everyone has the legal right to freedom of religion, including the right to express their religion.

“This includes the right to wear religious attire except where limitations are prescribed by law for specific limited purposes.”

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