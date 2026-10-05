Reform MS won’t explain why he hasn’t declared a wedding photography business to the Senedd

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK MS has failed to explain why he hasn’t declared to the Senedd a wedding photography business run by him and his wife.

Nigel Williams, who represents Fflint Wrecsam, has been involved in a business called Cameracat, based in Northop, Flintshire.

A business profile of the firm on the internet states: “Welcome to the Tea Station Northop Flintshire – a Tea Shop and Cafe all in one! The National Archive of Wedding and Social Photography stores real and virtual files from weddings, social gatherings and other events involving people throughout the ages. The Archive is for all people to utilise, to enable their images to be preserved for future generations to see.

“Wedding Portrait Photographer, Chester: Cheshire, Flintshire, Wirral, Soughton Hall, Studio, Northop Make Your Wedding Day even more special by choosing the best. At CameraCat we offer fabulous cutting edge wedding and portrait photography.

“If you are searching for a wedding photographer in Flintshire, Chester or Wirral you can of course come and see our photography at the Old Police Station Studio & Gallery, Northop. We are open evenings and weekends (when we are not at a wedding!) and you can browse through our album collection with a cup of tea.”

TV quiz show winner

Mr Williams’ wife is Susan Price-Williams, who is described as a wedding photographer, tea station operator and TV quiz show winner who gained notable media attention.

In September 2014 she won £50,000 on the ITV game show The Chase.

She and her husband made headlines as the first married couple brought together by the Friends Reunited website, reconnecting in 2002 after a 27-year separation.

In 2016, when Friends Reunited was wound up, the Wrexham Leader ran a story that said: “Nigel [Williams], who is a Flint town councillor, said he was unsurprised the site was no longer going to remain active but it would always owe him a lot.

“He said: ‘It’s a shame for some people because it does have some elements that other social media sites still don’t have, like seeing your old classmates as a group. That’s how essentially we got together really because I spoke to Susan’s best friend who organised a blind date for us. The site brought us together because we both joined the site separately and ended up knowing about each other and at that stage both of us were detached from our previous partners and ended up going on a blind date.’

“Nigel first messaged Susan but did not receive a response.

“It was not until he spoke with her best friend that a blind date was engineered and they were brought together.

North Wales Police

“Nigel, who joined North Wales Police before becoming a maths teacher at Mold Alun High School, said when they met it was like they had never been apart.

“He said: ‘We got together in March 2002 and ended up getting married in August that year. There was no rush but we decided that since we had been apart for so long we should do it.’

“He said using the website had also brought out a change of career for both of them, setting up a photography business after they couldn’t find a photographer for their wedding day.”

At the Senedd, MSs have to register their financial interests, including payments made to themselves and their partner. Mr Williams has not registered any interest relating to the wedding photography business.

We wrote to him, stating: “Someone has drawn our attention to a wedding photography business that you have been running with your wife. Yet there is no reference to it in your entry to the register of members’ interests. Can you explain why that is the case, please?”

Mr Williams did not respond.

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