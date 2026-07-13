Reform MS’s farming credentials questioned

Emily Price

Questions have emerged over the farming credentials of a Reform UK Member of the Senedd described by Nigel Farage as a “sheep farmer”.

A source in Wales’ farming community with links to Reform wrote to Nation.Cymru raising concerns that Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS James Evans “may have lied when joining Reform”.

The source said: “When it was announced, Farage claimed Evans was a sheep farmer from Wales.

“He has never had a farm, any land, nor any sheep. The whole thing is a lie.”

We spoke to several other well placed political sources who backed the claims, with one saying Mr Evans “should have been challenged on his agricultural credentials a long time ago”.

Another source said the former Tory MS had worked on a farm owned by his former partner’s family several years ago, but did not own a farm himself.

Mr Evans’ biography on the Senedd’s official website states he was “brought up on the family farm” and “has a passion for the outdoors, for agriculture and protecting the valuable role that industry plays”.

Members of the Senedd are required to declare any farming interests, including if they own or work on a farm.

Mr Evans’ Senedd Register of Interests does not list any ownership of a farming business, land or employment in the agricultural sector.

His defection from the Welsh Conservatives to Nigel Farage’s party was announced at a live press conference in February where Reform’s leader introduced him to the stage as a “34-year-old sheep farmer”.

The former Tory told journalists at the press conference that he had been expelled from the Conservative Party for “telling the truth” and being an “honest person” after it emerged he had held talks with Reform about defecting.

A video shown at the event featured Mr Evans on a farm wearing wellies and feeding a flock of sheep.

It also showed him driving agricultural vehicles and letting a border collie lick his face.

The video is still available to view on Mr Evans’ Facebook account.

Nation.Cymru asked Reform MS if he owned the land, farm buildings, livestock and the dog in the video, or if he owned a farm and livestock elsewhere.

A Reform UK source who wished to remain anonymous said: “We’ve been made aware that you have contacted James Evans regarding a false story.

“We do not engage with false stories, based on anonymous quotes, that an actual, credible outlet would never publish.

“Furthermore, direct requests for specific locations are ill-judged, given the current climate.”

Nation.Cymru said it would never publish a private address and gave Reform UK and Mr Evans another opportunity to provide a statement on the record.

We asked again whether Mr Evans owns a farm, livestock, or agricultural land and also asked why, if he does, this is not declared on his Senedd Register of Interests.

Neither Reform UK nor Mr Evans provided a response.