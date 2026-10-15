Reform MSs launch attack on teacher accused of telling pupils party targets migrants

Emily Price

Two Reform Members of the Senedd have launched an attack on a teacher who allegedly told children in a Brecon classroom that their party’s policies target migrants.

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MSs David Mills and Iain McIntosh wrote to the director of education at Powys County Council claiming that a pupil had told them a teacher at Brecon High School had described their party as “bad”.

They alleged that when another pupil agreed with this description, the teacher had responded saying “good man”.

The two Reform MSs also claimed that the teacher had explained to the pupils that their party encourages people to be “mean” to migrants coming into the country, including those on small boats.

Sharing their letter to Powys Council on Facebook, Mills said that teachers shouldn’t be using the classroom to “denigrate a legitimate and leading political party”.

He claimed that children at the Brecon school were being “indoctrinated”.

In their letter to Powys Council, Mills and McIntosh wrote: “Teachers have an important responsibility to encourage critical thinking and enable pupils to examine different perspectives and reach their own conclusions, rather than presenting partisan political opinions as fact or appearing to endorse one political viewpoint over another.

“Welsh Government guidance, Guidance for practitioners on remaining impartial, provides advice on maintaining impartiality when teaching citizenship and politics education.

“The wider principle that pupils should be able to explore political issues in a balanced manner is essential to ensuring that classrooms remain places of learning rather than political advocacy.”

The pair said they had also discussed the matter with their Reform colleague James Evans, and that the three of them wanted Powys County Council to raise their concerns directly with Brecon High School, requesting that the school “review its guidance on political impartiality and remind teachers of their responsibilities in this regard”.

They added: “We do not wish to prejudge the outcome of any consideration of this matter. However, given the seriousness of the allegation, we believe it is important that the concerns are addressed promptly and that clear expectations around political impartiality are reinforced.

“Parents should be confident that their children can discuss political issues in the classroom without being subjected to partisan advocacy.

“All pupils must be given the opportunity to develop their own views through informed discussion and critical examination of the issues.”

Powys County Council was invited to comment but said it would respond to the MSs directly.

Mills shared the letter on Facebook on the same day Reform UK was embroiled in a fresh scandal after ITV released footage from an undercover investigation showing the party’s councillors and candidates using racist language.

In one excerpt, black children were referred to as “animals”, while in another a Reform member said his area had become “infested” with Asian families.

Martin Roberts – a former caseworker for Reform MS Jason O’ Connell – also featured in the clips using highly offensive racial slurs.

Roberts, who stood as a candidate in the recent Senedd election, told ITV News he was trying to be “humorous and informal” but said he accepted and regretted using language he described as “inappropriate”.

He denied being a bigot or an extremist.

In response to the report, Reform UK said there was “no room for racism” in its ranks.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.