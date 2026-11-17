Emily Price

Reform’s Senedd group has failed to attend yet another Plenary session while continuing to collect their salaries.

The party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner said in a statement “meaningful debate and scrutiny” could not take place in Wales until the Senedd’s Llywydd U-turned on his decision to block a Reform MS from speaking.

Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ordered Joe Martin to apologise last week after he made remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Martin had claimed differing birth rates and mass immigration would make white British people a minority by 2063.

Concerns were raised that Martin was echoing the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.

Reform and the Llywydd now remain locked in a standoff – with Martin refusing to apologise for the remarks and the Presiding Officer refusing to call on him to speak until he does.

On Tuesdays in the Senedd, Members have the opportunity to grill Wales’ First Minister, with leaders of opposition parties given the chance to question him directly on matters of government policy.

However, all Reform MSs withdrew the questions they had submitted for this morning’s (November 17) First Minister’s Questions session.

Jenner issued a statement saying: “Following discussions with the Llywydd about the importance of freedom of speech, we remain dissatisfied with the progress made.

“For this reason, Reform UK Members will NOT be returning to the Senedd Chamber today.

“Meaningful debate and scrutiny cannot take place unless elected Members are free to express their views without fear of censorship.

“We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our constituents while seeking further discussions with the Llywydd and exploring all options available to us.”

Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday in solidarity with Martin after the Llywydd gave him an ultimatum over his remarks.

The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.

It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott proceedings.

Despite missing key Senedd sessions, backbench Reform MSs will continue to receive their full annual salary of £79,817 – while Jenner will retain her full £124,713 salary as the leader of the opposition.

It is understood that Irranca-Davies is not likely to change his position on the matter of Martin’s speaking ban.

Reform MSs backed the Labour MS for the impartial role of the Senedd’s official referee in May 2026, despite Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies also standing for the position.

Irranca-Davies has since been tasked with ensuring the Senedd operates fairly and effectively, but has repeatedly found himself at loggerheads with Martin.

In a letter to all Members following his ruling last week, the Llywydd said: “Members must find ways to express themselves without constantly testing the limits of acceptable conduct.”

Martin prompted accusations of racism in June when he claimed during a speech in the Senedd that attacks from Sudanese asylum seekers in Wales were “inevitable”.

The next day, the Reform MS sparked a walkout by rival Members when he joked about Welsh students being unable to read, and claimed Indian nurses were taking Welsh jobs.

In September, he was reprimanded again by the Llywydd for making offensive remarks during a debate about the crisis-hit Welsh Gender Service.

His social media activity has also drawn criticism.

Martin deleted at least two controversial Facebook posts in October, one of which included Ring Doorbell footage showing a Black man on crutches who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Martin described the individual as a “migrant” from the “third world” before deleting the post.