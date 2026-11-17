Reform MSs miss another Senedd session while continuing to draw full salaries
Emily Price
Reform’s Senedd group has failed to attend yet another Plenary session while continuing to collect their salaries.
The party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner said in a statement “meaningful debate and scrutiny” could not take place in Wales until the Senedd’s Llywydd U-turned on his decision to block a Reform MS from speaking.
Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ordered Joe Martin to apologise last week after he made remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.
Martin had claimed differing birth rates and mass immigration would make white British people a minority by 2063.
Concerns were raised that Martin was echoing the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.
Reform and the Llywydd now remain locked in a standoff – with Martin refusing to apologise for the remarks and the Presiding Officer refusing to call on him to speak until he does.
On Tuesdays in the Senedd, Members have the opportunity to grill Wales’ First Minister, with leaders of opposition parties given the chance to question him directly on matters of government policy.
However, all Reform MSs withdrew the questions they had submitted for this morning’s (November 17) First Minister’s Questions session.
Jenner issued a statement saying: “Following discussions with the Llywydd about the importance of freedom of speech, we remain dissatisfied with the progress made.
“For this reason, Reform UK Members will NOT be returning to the Senedd Chamber today.
“Meaningful debate and scrutiny cannot take place unless elected Members are free to express their views without fear of censorship.
“We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our constituents while seeking further discussions with the Llywydd and exploring all options available to us.”
Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday in solidarity with Martin after the Llywydd gave him an ultimatum over his remarks.
The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.
It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott proceedings.
Despite missing key Senedd sessions, backbench Reform MSs will continue to receive their full annual salary of £79,817 – while Jenner will retain her full £124,713 salary as the leader of the opposition.
It is understood that Irranca-Davies is not likely to change his position on the matter of Martin’s speaking ban.
Reform MSs backed the Labour MS for the impartial role of the Senedd’s official referee in May 2026, despite Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies also standing for the position.
Irranca-Davies has since been tasked with ensuring the Senedd operates fairly and effectively, but has repeatedly found himself at loggerheads with Martin.
In a letter to all Members following his ruling last week, the Llywydd said: “Members must find ways to express themselves without constantly testing the limits of acceptable conduct.”
Martin prompted accusations of racism in June when he claimed during a speech in the Senedd that attacks from Sudanese asylum seekers in Wales were “inevitable”.
The next day, the Reform MS sparked a walkout by rival Members when he joked about Welsh students being unable to read, and claimed Indian nurses were taking Welsh jobs.
In September, he was reprimanded again by the Llywydd for making offensive remarks during a debate about the crisis-hit Welsh Gender Service.
His social media activity has also drawn criticism.
Martin deleted at least two controversial Facebook posts in October, one of which included Ring Doorbell footage showing a Black man on crutches who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Martin described the individual as a “migrant” from the “third world” before deleting the post.
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Change the rules. No show for stupid protest. Wages docked. Mine would be if I did the same, no explanation, the sack.
Oh, and a rare pic, no racists in sight there.
The statement made by the MS last week was deliberately intimidating & hurtful towards all ethnic minorities in Wales and the speaker acted wholly appropriately, in accordance with the rules of the Senedd. The behaviour of the Reform group since that point has been both childish & unprofessional; they need to hold themselves to account before being able to do so of the government!
Senedd shirking Reform at its childish worst. But why are we surprised by their Senedd budget no-show when they were doing this back in 2014? Who can forget their disgraced former UKIP–Brexit Party leader, Nathan Gill, currently serving a 10-year jail sentence for corruption, who would deliberately miss vital votes and debates in favour of trolling the EU with Putin’s puppet, Nigel Farage? I sadly can.
As long as Y Llywydd is legally watertight on his decision under the Standing Orders rules, the spotlight must remain trained on Joe Martin who has wasted Senedd time by talking about immigration over which our parliament has no control and speculating on the disputable demographics of BRITAIN by 2063, totally irrelevant to the work of Y Senedd yng NGHYMRU and therefore, out of scope of our members’ responsibilities. Might aswell talk about Australia next. Nothing to do with us.
It was a campaign promise of theirs to reduce the number of Senedd members which they have achived in a very immature way!!
I think we were all expecting some childish behavior from them but they’ve taken things a few steps further and made complete embarrassments out of themselves on a daily basis.
They’re using their fake British values to make a mockery of the UK and I don’t think they realise how stupid they look.
‘The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans. It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott proceedings.’
Talk about shooting yourself in the foot and then reloading. Who exactly are they representing with these puerile virtue signalling stunts?
Stop their wages now!!! If anyone else failed to turn up to work their wages would be docked accordingly.
Joe’s comment was indeed racist . It frames demographic change as one racial group replacing another, potentially presenting non-white people—including British citizens—as a threat
I agree with some of the other comments on here regarding docked wages for a no show. What this Reform bunch have to realise is the rules are the rules. If you break them there are consequences. The other parties in the Senedd must find a response to the continued disruption by Reform. If the absences build up that could even call into question the status of their seats and whether new elections for those seats should be called. Ultimately, Reform are doing themselves no favour by their current behavior.