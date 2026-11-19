Emily Price

Two Reform MSs have launched personal attacks against a pair of female politicians, directing insults and abusive remarks at them on social media.

Controversial MS Joe Martin took aim at Welsh Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders on X after she shared a clip of her appearance on ITV’s Sharp End on Wednesday (November 18).

In the clip, 68-year-old Finch-Saunders discussed Martin’s speaking ban, which prevents him from contributing to Senedd proceedings until he apologises for offensive remarks he made about ethnic minority people.

Commenting beneath the Conservative MS’s post, Martin dismissed Finch-Saunders, who has a political career that spans almost three decades, as a “glorified county councillor” who contributes “nothing of value”.

The Reform MS also alleged that Finch-Saunders treats her staff “appallingly”, adding that she will be “forgotten” when she retires.

Martin wrote: “Just because you’ve never once in your entire life had the courage to say anything remotely difficult doesn’t mean the rest of us should be banned for doing so.

“You are a glorified county councillor, you treat your staff appallingly (you’ve gone through what, 50+ members of staff in your time as an MS because they all quit after 3 months?), and you’ll be forgotten about when you retire because you never once had the courage to talk about anything more meaningful than recycling or pavement parking.

“It doesn’t matter if you attend Parliament, you say nothing of value anyway.”

Finch-Saunders later deleted her Sharp End clip, but Martin’s allegations remain visible on X.

Reform’s Cai Parry-Jones celebrated Martin for attacking the Tory MS.

Sharing Martin’s remarks in a post to Facebook, Parry-Jones said: “Tory Senedd Member, Janet Finch Saunders, got destroyed so hard she had to delete her post.”

Finch-Saunders condemned the insults and slurs directed at her as “disgusting”, adding that some bordered on being “libellous”.

She said: “It has been the most unfortunate two weeks in my time as a Member of the Senedd.

“My disappointment in Reform continues as they are in fact badly representing those who actually voted them in as a Senedd Member.

“The personal insults and slurs aimed at me and reposted by other Reform elected politicians are frankly quite disgusting and are tantamount to a breaching of several points in our Senedd code of conduct.

“They are also factually incorrect and potentially libellous.

“I will not have my good name and reputation tainted after 31 years as an elected politician, winning some ten consecutive elections over those years by a Member who seriously needs to reflect on his own very distasteful behaviour of late.

“I have written to the Reform Member himself and Helen Jenner MS, his group leader.

“Failing any action on their part, I will review my options as to how I will be taking further action on this matter.”

Later on Wednesday, Reform’s Jason O’Connell launched a separate personal attack on Plaid Cymru’s Sarah Cooper-Lesadd.

Cooper-Lesadd had posted a video on social media revealing that, despite Reform Members’ public calls for free speech, senior party figures have given them a list of journalists they are instructed not to speak to.

The Plaid Member was elected under Reform UK’s banner in May, but defected to Wales’ governing party after concluding that Reform was more interested in division, opposition, and headlines.

Cooper-Lesadd highlighted in her video that Reform had withdrawn its debate on free speech this week after boycotting a third day of Senedd proceedings in support of Martin’s offensive remarks.

She said: “The journalist Nat Hentoff famously dubbed ‘free speech for me, but not for thee’.

“This perfectly encapsulates Reform’s position.”

Cooper-Lesadd added: “A free press isn’t optional in a democracy, a party that only wants to hear friendly questions doesn’t really believe in free speech – it believes in a captive audience.”

O’Connell later shared the clip, suggesting that Cooper-Lesadd, who grew up in the care system, had mental health problems, describing her behaviour as “strange” and claiming she needed “help”.

He wrote: “I genuinely believe that Sarah is unwell and she needs help at this point.

“Lurking weirdly outside Reform offices, eavesdropping on meetings, taking photos in bars. Strange behaviour.

“Nothing to offer outside of perceived ‘reform intelligence’ to try and score a few weak political points.

“I think Plaid have soon figured out that’s about the extent of her use & have discarded her already.

“Sad to see. I really hope she gets the help or the relevance she needs.”

Reform supporting social media trolls joined in O’Connell’s abuse of Cooper-Lesadd, with some crudely suggesting she had been “dropped on her head as a child” while others claimed she had autism.

Other political commentators called the Reform MS out over his remarks.

One X user told O’Connell he was doing little to challenge the misogynistic culture within Reform, which was highlighted in a recent television documentary.

O’Connell responded saying: “Did you just assume her gender? Racist.”

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, Cooper-Lesadd said: “I condemn these attacks and they are deeply offensive and misogynistic.

“Whilst, Plaid have been getting on with the job of representing the people of Wales, Reform have spent the week disrupting the Chamber and making a mockery of the Senedd.

“This flies in the face of democracy.”

Nation.Cymru drew O’Connell’s and Martin’s social media activity to the attention of Reform’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner.

We asked if, as a female politician, she supported the comments made by male Members of her group against the two women.

Jenner did not respond.