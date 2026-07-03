Reform MS’s wife loses bid to succeed him as a councillor

Martin Shipton

The wife of a Reform UK Senedd Member has failed to retain her husband’s old seat in a Powys County Council by-election, losing it to the Liberal Democrats.

Iain McIntosh was a Conservative councillor representing the ward of Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew near Brecon until he defected to Reform last year.

He was elected as an MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd in May’s Senedd election, as a result of which he had to relinquish his seat on the council.

His wife Dawn, with whom he ran a carpet shop in Brecon until its recent closure, stood as the Reform candidate in the by-election, hoping to carry on her husband’s work.

But Liberal Democrat Colin Millichap emerged victorious with 297 votes, 38 ahead of Mrs McIntosh on 259.

Kate Heneghan of Plaid Cymru got 96 votes, Mark Burton of the Welsh Conservatives 68, Eric Rosoman-Mathews of Wales Green Party 15 and Alan Cooper of Welsh Labour 14.

Commenting on the win, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick said:”This is a phenomenal result for Colin and a massive win for the Welsh Liberal Democrats. Winning in Reform’s own backyard proves that when it comes to the next council elections, the real choice is between the Lib Dems and Reform.

“The political dividing line for our communities is now crystal clear. It is a choice between the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who work hard, focus on practical solutions, and are determined to get things done for local people, versus those who simply look to complain, manufacture anger, and channel rage from the sidelines without offering any real answers.”

Reform performed better in another ward, Llanyre with Nantmel, where its candidate Gareth Hughes won with 359, followed by the Liberal Democrats’ Tim Wilson with 226.

Tyler John Chambers of the Welsh Conservatives got 210 votes, with Independent Dewi Owen Evans on 51 and Steve Court of the Wales Green Party on 18.

The seat was previously held by Reform’s Claire Johnson-Wood, who was also elected to the Senedd.

Landslide

In the Glantwymyn ward Plaid Cymru won a landslide victory with more than 81% of the vote.

Plaid’s Rwth Hughes got 513 votes, followed by Peter Phillip Robinson for Reform with 63, Heidi Rhiann of the Welsh Conservatives with 28 and Angela Standrin of the Welsh Liberal Democrats on 23.

The Glantwymyn by-election followed former councillor Elwyn Vaughan’s election to the Senedd.

The make-up of Powys County Council is now 23 Liberal Democrats and nine Labour councillors in the administration, while the Powys Independents group and the Conservatives both have 13 councillors. Plaid Cymru has four councillors, Reform UK 3, the Green Party one and non-aligned councillors 2.