Reform ‘out of step’ with the public on workers’ rights – TUC

Reform UK has been accused of being “massively out of step” with the public over workers’ rights.

The TUC and Hope Not Hate published new polling they said showed huge support for the Employment Rights Act, which Reform has pledged to repeal.

A survey of more than 40,000 people shows policies in the Employment Rights Act were “hugely popular” with the electorate, including in constituencies with Reform MPs, said the TUC and Hope Not Hate.

The TUC will on Tuesday hold a stunt and photocall in Westminster to launch its “stop the steal” campaign against any move to derail the Act.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Reform’s so-called Great Repeal Bill would steal away vital rights and protections.

“This anti-worker agenda is massively out of step with the British public, who believe everyone deserves basic security and dignity at work.

“Millions of working people feel they are working harder than ever but having nothing to show for it.

“That’s why making work pay in full is so important. It’s vital for renewing the social contract and creating a fairer and more productive economy.”

Hope Not Hate chief executive Nick Lowles said: “Reform’s plans to repeal key workers’ rights are a world away from where the British public are at.

“From Green to Reform supporters, these are rights that have huge support up and down the country.”