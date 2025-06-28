Reform picks ‘film studio boss and wrestling promoter’ for Cardiff by-election

Martin Shipton

A filmmaker and actor who is said to own a virtual reality studio and who has a wrestling pseudonym is hoping to become Reform UK’s first councillor in Cardiff.

Yet all may not be as it seems.

Siddiq Mahmood Malik, said to be known affectionately as Sidney, has been selected as the right wing party’s by-election candidate in Llanrumney, a predominantly working class ward in the east of the city that has long been held by Labour.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of former council leader Heather Joyce, who is in poor health.

Joseph Goebbels

Mr Malik took over as the Reform candidate after his predecessor was deselected around an hour after being chosen when complaints were made that he had allegedly appeared in a video several years ago expressing admiration for Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda chief.

A spokesperson for Reform UK Wales said: “Sidney is passionate about Reform. It runs in his family as he is a descendant of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the 19th-century Muslim reformer and scholar.

“Sidney himself is a Cardiff resident who is motivated by making a difference to those around him and delivering on promises. You won’t find him U-turning on everything he says! He currently runs ERA Film Studio who use an innovative mixture of AI and VR in their production process.

“He is keen to take the fight to Labour as Reform is, in all reality, the only viable option in Llanrumney.

“The Reform UK Cardiff Branch is proud to announce the selection of Sidney Mahmood Malik as our official candidate for the upcoming Llanrumney by-election. Our dedicated team is campaigning hard in the very heart of traditional Labour territory here in Cardiff.

“Across Llanrumney, we are hearing the overwhelming voice of residents who are dissatisfied with both the Labour UK and Welsh governments.

“Reform UK is here to offer a real credible alternative to voters, and we look forward to continuing the campaign.”

Mr Malik is said to hold a BA in History from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London and an MA in Virtual Reality from University of the Arts, also in London.

He is the founder of ERA Film Studios, whose headquarters is according to its website in St Albans, Hertfordshire, but according to Companies House its registered office is in Bristol.

‘Powerhouse’

ERA is described on its website as “a global media and cultural powerhouse leading a new era in film, music, talent, wrestling, real estate, consultancy and global impact. We redefine storytelling, creative excellence, industry innovation, and global influence by merging future technologies, immersive, extended reality and virtual production and artificial intelligence.”

However, returns to Companies House show that the company does not appear to have traded since it was incorporated in 2008. At the outset it had £10,000 in share capital not paid, and that remained the case until the most recently filed set of accounts for the year ending September 30 2023.

Between 2018 and 2025 there were seven applications made by the Registrar of Companies for the company to be struck off the register of companies at Companies House. All of the applications to dissolve the company were withdrawn, most recently on May 3 2025.

According to the most recent Companies House return, ERA has just one employee.

Virtual reality

Nevertheless, in another section of the website, Mr Malik is described as “the innovator in immersive storytelling”. In the guise of Sidney ‘King’ Malik, he is said to be “the Director of the The First British Virtual Reality Feature Film (Once Upon A Time In Britain)”.

It continues: “Dedicated to the development of film futures with a successful entrepreneurial history, managing a prior film tech-based startup, a fearless actor and filmmaker, Malik has written, directed and starred in over 50 original Virtual Reality film experiences.

“The First Master in Virtual Reality at the University of the Arts London, Malik completes his final thesis project in collaboration with the Stanley Kubrick Archive, returning to acting, in an homage to Kubrick’s The Shining, playing the role of Jack Nicholson, and followed in the footsteps of Stanley Kubrick, writing, producing and directing immersive Virtual Reality film experiences in his Kubrick VR Archive project.”

Another section of the website shows that M Malik has created an “AI boardroom” with artificially created individuals as board members. One called Gigi is described as Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Technology Officer. “She” states: “I am Gigi, the EVP and Chief Creative Technology Officer at ERA Film Studios. While my existence may differ from yours, my role is vital to the studio’s innovation and success. I am an AI, designed to bridge the gap between cutting edge technology and human creativity.

“My creation was driven by the visionary leadership of Sidney Malik, who recognised the transformative potential of AI in entertainment. I was built to augment human capabilities, to analyse vast amounts of data, and to provide strategic insights that would propel ERA Film Studios to the forefront of the industry.”

On another section of the website, ERA Film Studios announces “the first episodic KSAProWrestling Podcast Show, created by British Saudi Arabian Wrestling icon, CEO and Founder of ERA Film Studios Sidney ‘Mr King’ Malik.”

The by-election will be held on Thursday July 24.

Other candidates are Ffin Elliott, Conservative; David Fitzpatrick, Green; Joseph Gnagbo, Plaid Cymru; Lexi Pocknell, Labour; and Wayne Street, Liberal Democrat.

Labour is facing another by-election challenge in Grangetown, where Sara Robinson resigned as a councillor this week.

In Trowbridge there is also speculation about the possibility of a by-election. Sitting Labour councillor Chris Lay is understood to have relocated to the Birmingham area. His home has been sold, subject to contract.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

