Emily Price

Two Reform politicians have fuelled false claims of “two-tier” justice by suggesting a man with a Middle Eastern name escaped punishment for vandalising a Winston Churchill statue while far-right figure Danny Tommo was jailed.

Reform’s deputy leader in Wales, Laura Anne Jones, added a “100 percent” emoji to a post by the party’s newly elected Risca East councillor Darren Crandon, who wrote on X: “Danny Tommo: 15 months in prison for criminal damage to rubber dinghy.

“Mustapha Kamel: Zero months for criminal damage to Winston Churchill statue.

“Two tier justice.”

However, the man responsible for vandalising Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square was Olax Outis, also known as Caspar San Giorgi – a white Dutch national.

Outis was found not guilty of criminal damage in September after he sprayed the sculpture with slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide”.

The 39-year-old argued it wasn’t a criminal act because the paint was washable and he was sending a message to the UK Parliament.

Outis was cleared after a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

False claims that the man behind the red spray paint was called Mustapha Kamel, a name of Middle Eastern origin, began circulating on social media on Friday (November 20), following the jailing of Daniel Thomas, known to his supporters as Danny Tommo.

Thomas – an associate of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – had pleaded guilty to criminal damage after he slashed a small boat in the Channel while live streaming on social media.

The judge branded the 37-year-old anti-migrant activist an “attention seeker” as he sentenced him to 15 months for criminal damage at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Thomas is the founder of anti-migrant group Patriot Platform and was a leader of protests in Portsmouth and Dover earlier this year involving masked men wearing black.

On September 22, he had taken a boat out into the English Channel in search of migrants.

Thomas had his boat steer towards an inflatable dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard.

He then punctured the small vessel with a blade while a French rescue worker was still on board.

Thomas had committed the offence while on bail for alleged offences in Dover and he had five previous convictions including being jailed for two years in June 2016 for kidnapping.

His other convictions relate to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in February 2006 and August 2007, for which he received conditional discharges on both occasions.

In May 2011 he was fined for being carried in a stolen vehicle and in October 2013 he was conditionally discharged for a fraud matter.

Nation.Cymru contacted a spokesperson for Reform’s deputy leader in Wales Laura Anne Jones highlighting that she had added a “100 percent” emoji to a comment that included false claims.

The spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Social media users challenged Cllr Darren Crandon over the inaccuracies in this post.

However, the newly elected Reform UK Risca East councillor has yet to remove his claims.

It’s not the the first time Crandon has defended Danny Tommo over his actions in the English Channel.

On September 22, he attacked Reform Watch founder Jack Dart on X after he criticised Tommo for livestreaming himself slashing a dinghy.

Dart described Tommo as a “thug” and a “criminal” who “should be arrested immediately”.

Crandon responded to Dart’s post with the comment: “Shut up you tart!”

The newly elected councillor has become known as a social media troll who describes himself as a Tommy Robinson “admirer”.

He won a landslide victory for Reform in a Caerphilly Council by-election on Thursday (November 19), taking the seat from Labour on a turnout of just 22%.

Over the weekend, he posted a picture on Facebook of himself holding a pint in a pub, captioned: “Only just recovered”, followed by a drunken-face emoji.

Crandon’s by-election success came after he was accused of “fear mongering” when he distributed leaflets warning residents that homes on their street would be turned into HMOs for asylum seekers unless they voted for him.

There are currently no confirmed plans to turn residential houses in Risca East into HMOs for asylum seekers.

Following his selection as a by-election candidate, Nation.Cymru uncovered a series of posts praising Tommy Robinson on Crandon’s X account, which he operates under the username “Brunte”.

In a comment posted to X in February, Crandon described Robinson – who is awaiting sentence after being convicted of harassing journalists – as a “breath of fresh air”.

He also pleaded with the founder of the English Defence League to “unite the right”.