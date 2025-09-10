Reform press conference with Braverman and Frost fuels talk of Tory defections
Tory former big beasts Suella Braverman and Lord Frost are to appear at a press conference with Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, fuelling defection speculation.
Mr Tice on Wednesday posted on X: “Tomorrow at 10am I will be sharing a press conference with @DavidGHFrost and @SuellaBraverman
“Dont miss it! Will be live streamed.”
A defection to Nigel Farage’s party by former home secretary Ms Braverman, who is MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, would not come as a surprise.
She has repeatedly refused to rule out ditching the Conservatives and told The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast last week: “We can’t ignore the polls. Reform is doing very well at the moment.”
Criticism
Her husband, Rael Braverman, was a member of Reform for a few months before quitting in July due to criticism of his wife over her immigration policies while at the helm of the Home Office.
Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, has also not ruled out running for Reform UK at a future general election.
The Tory peer told the same podcast in May he was “not emotionally committed” to the Tories, who “still haven’t really clocked what the problem is” with the party following its election wipe-out last year.
It comes after ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, on the eve of Reform’s party conference, became the latest former cabinet minister to join Reform in recent months.
Others who have jumped ship recently include former party chairman Sir Jake Berry, former Wales secretary David Jones and Dame Andrea Jenkyns.
Well she fits one of the 2 bills to join Reform FRUITCAKE and VILE Nadine was a Tory Fruitcake and Braverman is billed as a vile person so both fall in well with reform
Exellect news if true. The more reform becomes a retirement home for failed hard right tories the less appeal it will have among working class communities in Wales. All we want now is for the “honourable member for the 17th century ” to announce he’s defecting to Farage’s party
All the brains in one camp. Brilliant!
They’re gathering together under the Reform banner like bacteria clump together on a polluted lake.
What Suella Braverman and Nadine Dorries have in common is that, regardless of any particular political hue, they were completely ineffectual as ministers. Winging it. Unable to maintain a clear, strategic and consistent direction. Ideal Reform fodder. Which in itself is not a serious political party. Clowns and the purveyor of tweetmush. Suggest a new episode of reality TV at Gwrych Castle. Just invite Peter Mandleson (bathrobe) and Angela Raynor (taxevader) into the plot for hilarity.