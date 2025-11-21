Reform promised to stop unnecessary Blue Badge reassessments for lifelong conditions

Emily Price

A commitment from the Welsh Government to make the Blue Badge renewal process simpler and fairer for people with lifelong disabilities and long-term health conditions has been welcomed.

North Wales Senedd Member Carolyn Thomas has led a long-running campaign to end repeated reassessments for those whose conditions will never improve.

During First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd this week, the Labour MS pressed the First Minister for an overhaul of the renewal process.

Thomas highlighted the “significant stress, bureaucracy, and emotional burden” the current system places on vulnerable people.

She also referenced a Senedd petition calling for lifelong Blue Badges for those with a lifelong diagnosis which was signed by more than 1,600 people across Wales.

There is currently cross-party support in the Senedd for reform with the backing of Welsh Conservative Mark Isherwood, Chair of the Cross-Party Group on Disability.

Speaking in the Senedd, Carolyn said: “I have supported many residents through the application process, and it can be really challenging and stressful – especially for those that are already vulnerable.”

She then asked the First Minister: “Do you agree that a sensible way forward would be to add a ‘not for reassessment’ marker on the local authority database for applicants with lifelong conditions so that for future renewals all they would have to do is to send an updated photograph and proof of address going forward?”

In response, Baroness Eluned Morgan confirmed that the Welsh Government is strengthening and reinforcing the “not for reassessment” route with enhanced guidance and training for local authorities.

Morgan added that for people with lifelong conditions which significantly impact mobility, “it is incompassionate” to require repeated reassessments.

She confirmed that once a council is satisfied a person will always meet the criteria, renewals should only require ID, an address, and a photograph, with no further medical evidence or bureaucracy.

Welcoming the announcement, Ms Thomas said: “This is an important step forward for disabled people and their families across Wales.

“For years, vulnerable people with lifelong conditions have been put through needless stress, forced to repeatedly prove circumstances that will never change.

“I am pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to our calls for reform, and I will continue to work with campaigners and local authorities to ensure the new system is implemented consistently.”