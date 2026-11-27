Emily Price

Reform UK has refused to confirm whether it has suspended the party’s first-ever candidate elected to a Welsh council, who was due in court this week accused of operating an unlicensed HMO.

Cllr Stuart Keyte was set to appear before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (November 26), after being charged with an offence under the Housing Act.

The councillor, who represents the Trevethin and Penygarn ward on Torfaen County Borough Council, is accused of operating a house in multiple occupation (HMO) without the required licence.

A HMO it is a rented property occupied by at least three tenants from more than one household who share basic facilities such as a kitchen, bathroom, or toilet.

Reform UK has frequently pushed for stricter controls on HMO’s particularly in connection with immigration and asylum accommodation.

The Housing Act 2004 requires landlords and managers of a HMO to have a section 61(1) licence.

To secure a licence, they must demonstrate that the property is safe, properly managed and not overcrowded before renting it out.

It is alleged Cllr Keyte did not have such a licence for a HMO under his management in Bellevue Road in Old Cwmbran between February 11 and February 13 2026.

Although his court appearance was scheduled to take place yesterday, it was instead adjourned to Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on February 25, 2027 at 10:00am.

Several sources contacted Nation.Cymru on Friday morning (November 27) claiming that Reform UK had suspended Cllr Keyte from the party.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s website now lists Cllr Keyte as an “individual independent”.

We contacted Reform UK’s headquarters and Cllr Keyte directly, informing them of our intention to report on the alleged suspension.

However neither replied to our request for comment.

Cllr Keyte took his seat from Labour on Torfaen County Borough Council in a by-election in 2025 – making him the first Reform UK councillor elected in Wales.

He joined three former independents that had defected to Reform UK to form the party’s first council group in Wales.

The group included David Thomas and Jason O’Connell.

Thomas was later appointed Reform’s “Head of Wales”, while O’Connell went on to win a seat in the Senedd at the most recent election.

Cllr Keyte has hit the headlines several times since his election.

Earlier this year he declined to explain to Nation.Cymru why he had failed to comply with a council requirement to declare his membership of the Freemasons.

When contacted by phone and asked what he had to say about this and other questions about his past business interests, he replied: “Absolutely nothing” before ending the call.

In 2025, Nation.Cymru reported that Cllr Keyte had admitted spreading a rumour about Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

A Welsh Labour politician and a Welsh Conservative politician separately told Nation.Cymru that Cllr Keyte had claimed a young Reform supporter was driven around in the boot of Farage’s car while the party leader was campaigning in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election.

A Reform UK spokesperson described the claim as “categorically untrue”.

Cllr Keyte later admitted spreading the “fairy tale” – but claimed he did so because he wanted to see if the story would make it back to Nation.Cymru.

We asked Cllr Keyte why he would want to deliberately spread a malicious rumour about his own leader at a time when Reform UK was riding high in the polls.

Cllr Keyte responded saying the version of the story that had been relayed to us was “inaccurate”.