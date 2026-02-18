Reform regional chair steps down

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

The chairman of the Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire branch of Reform UK has announced his resignation just months before the Senedd election in May.

Stuart Marchant, chair of the branch since 2025, had earlier stood as a Reform candidate in the 2024 general election for the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire seat, won by Labour’s Henry Tufnell with Conservative Stephen Crabb coming second, and Mr Marchant taking third place with 7,828 votes.

In a statement he said: “It is with sincere regret that I tender my resignation as Chairman of the Reform UK Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire branch.

“After standing as the General Election candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, I was immensely proud to receive almost 8,000 votes in July 2024, finishing third out of eight candidates. That experience inspired me to establish our branch in September 2024 and to serve initially as Interim Chairman.

“Following our internal election in October 2025, it was an honour to be elected Chairman and to continue supporting the development of our local organisation.

“This makes my decision all the more difficult. However, I have reached the conclusion that I am no longer able to balance the Reform UK approach or the workload required to take our branch to the next stage while also meeting the demands of my professional and personal life.

“The role deserves the full attention and energy of someone who can give it without compromise, in pursuit of Reform UK’s goals; and at this time I cannot do so.

“I remain immensely proud of what we have achieved together and deeply grateful for the trust and support shown to me throughout my time in the role. I have every confidence that the branch will continue to grow and thrive under new leadership.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”