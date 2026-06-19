Reform retains Conwy seats after by-election

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Reform UK has retained two seats on Conwy County Council following by-elections in Llandudno’s Mostyn and Tudno wards.

The elections were held after former councillors Louise Emery and Thomas Montgomery stood down from the authority after being elected as Reform Members of the Senedd for the Clwyd constituency.

In Mostyn, Reform candidate Gareth Probert secured victory with 496 votes. The Welsh Conservative Party’s Gregory James Thomas Robbins finished second with 406 votes, while Welsh Labour candidate David John Hawkins received 368 votes. David Parker Coffin, standing for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, polled 178 votes.

Cllr Probert said: “I am honoured to have been elected to represent Gogarth Mostyn. I would like to thank everyone who supported me, and I look forward to working hard for all residents as an active and accessible councillor.”

In the Tudno ward, Reform candidate Richard Alan Davis was elected with 357 votes. The Welsh Conservative Party’s Michael William Leslie Hall finished second with 180 votes, while Welsh Labour’s Joanna Elinor Sully Stallard received 171 votes. Green Party candidate Joshua Elis Morris polled 71 votes, and Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate James Leonard Pethica received 43 votes.