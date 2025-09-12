Reform Senedd candidate seeks to reverse 20mph limit
Reform’s candidate in a Senedd by-election has said he hopes to scrap a controversial 20mph default speed limit.
Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed limit in built-up areas in 2023.
The move was strongly opposed in some quarters, with a petition against the law having been signed by nearly 470,000 people – the largest in Senedd history.
Speaking after a press conference in Caerphilly, Llyr Powell, the party’s newly-announced candidate for a by-election in October, claimed the speed limit had “put a lot of businesses off” investing in the region.
He said: “If you speak to local taxi drivers, bus drivers, a lot of people out there tell you the impact it has had.”
£32 million
According to the Welsh Government, the implementation of the 20mph default speed limit has cost around £32 million.
Mr Powell said when “weighing up” the cost of reversing the change versus keeping the default limit in place, he believes it would be “better” to reverse it.
However he said he would want the 20mph limit retained in areas near schools and hospitals.
He said: “This is how Cardiff Bay treats areas like this, that sign a petition in a large number – they just ignore people.
“It’s another sign of Cardiff Bay with their fingers in their ears just carrying on with their own agenda, and that’s what I’m hoping to put an end to and be a loud, strong champion for local people who want to voice their concerns.”
‘Failing’
Speaking at the same event, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “By every measure and every marker, when you compare it to the rest of the United Kingdom, everything in Wales is failing.
“Wherever you look, whether it’s education, whether it’s health delivery, whether it’s investment, whether it’s unemployment rates… Wales is failing.
“That is even without mentioning the 20mph speed limits that have been imposed everywhere.”
The by-election in Caerphilly was called following the death of Hefin David, who had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.
Mr David, 47, was found dead at his home in the Nelson area of Caerphilly on August 12.
Following news of the by-election, Plaid Cymru was the first party to announce its candidate: Lindsay Whittle, a councillor for the Penyrheol ward.
The Conservatives have since selected Gareth Potter and Labour has chosen Richard Tunnicliffe to bid for the seat.
Welsh Labour has held the Caerphilly seat since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999.
One of the best laws this government brought in was this 20 mph speed restriction.
So Reform want to add £161 to everyone’s car insurance?
https://www.driving.org/20mph-speed-limits-and-their-impact-on-car-insurance/
Wales’ day of reckoning will bite these traitors in the arse
So they must want to reverse the road collision fatalities stats too?
I think this tells us everything we need to know about them.
Those who are still colonially conditioned to deprecate themselves, their own people’s identities, their own cultural value and historical worth – who oppose their own country’s journey towards self determination, normality, dignity, equal respect among the family of nations – must surely be among the most wretched and saddest people of all in these islands.
Yes because reform are idiots. We know that.
Extra deaths they don’t care about, it is the vote so they can break things.
20mph – while it receives derision, has a hugely positive effect on local road systems. It is statistically proven to reduce fatalities and major road accidents, which also has the benefit of saving money for councils, local economies and individuals (via improved insurance). For the former 2, we are talking millions of pounds per year. I’m sure that the amounts saved from reduction in accidents has already paid back the cost of implementation. While overall journey times have increased by a couple of minutes, the consistency of these times has also increased which makes planning journeys easier, since the likelihood… Read more »
NIMBY!
More Reform UK opportunism. They will offer everything to the constituents of Caerphilly to gain power but will give nothing positive in return. Also, anyone noticed the funny faces Nigel Farage was pulling when Llyr Powell spoke Cymraeg when he announced his candidacy? Such disrespect. Farage the fool. Hostility towards the 20 mph default speed limit was cynical ploy by both the Welsh Conservatives with the aid of English MPs using social media, in some cases fake accounts, spreading misinformation, disinformation , blatant falsehoods, encouraging wanting damage of signs, costing thousands to repair and replace, and where we find ourselves… Read more »
This clown clearly hasn’t heard of the saying,
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
I seriously hope the people of Caerphilly don’t fall for this BS