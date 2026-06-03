Reform shadow minister accused of offering only ‘soundbites’ in Senedd debut

Emily Price

A Reform shadow cabinet minister has been accused of offering little more than “soundbites” and failing to make a constructive contribution on his first day scrutinising the Welsh Government.

Welsh Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders criticised Reform’s Jason O’Connell, following Tuesday’s Plenary session (June 2), arguing that her party would provide a more effective opposition.

It came after the pair quizzed Plaid Cymru’s newly appointed cabinet minister for enterprise, connectivity and energy, Adam Price

Making his first official speech as a Reform shadow cabinet minister, Mr O’Connell outlined a series of economic challenges facing Wales and appeared to giggle as he pledged that his party would “do things differently” if elected to power.

The next Senedd election is scheduled to be held in May 2030.

On Welsh businesses, he said his party would make Wales “genuinely competitive and attractive for investment”.

“That is the difference a Reform government would make,’ he said.

On high streets, Mr O’ Connell said illegal shops were “masquerading as businesses”.

He referenced a car wash in Caerphilly which was exposed as a people-smuggling network worth millions.

“Reform will put genuine Welsh businesses first and work with the UK Government to stamp out criminality on our high streets,” Mr O’ Connell said.

‘Monopoly’

On the subject of energy, he accused Plaid of putting “ideology” before Welsh people, adding that the party didn’t mention nuclear in its 74-page Senedd election manifesto.

“Where does Plaid really stand on the energy issue? Because Reform, to be clear, backs nuclear,” he said.

Reform Senedd Members thumped their desks in the Chamber as Mr O’Connell concluded his speech.

In his response, Mr Price said: “There is no monopoly on good ideas, and I think it’s important that we engage to the extent that is possible, in a constructive way, to try and collectively help Wales achieve its economic potential.”

Ms Finch-Saunders accused Mr O ‘Connell of using his time questioning the minister to “deliver sound bites and nothing constructive”.

The Conservative MS also said the Reform newcomer of spending too much time “talking Wales down”.

She added that, having worked alongside some Members of the Senedd for the past 15 years, she had “more confidence and some faith” in the new Welsh Government.

‘Watching’

Addressing the Chamber, Ms Finch-Saunders said that when Wales’ First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, was elected alongside her in Bangor, Conwy and Môn last month, she made a commitment to scrutinise both his administration and Reform Wales.

She said: “Rhun knows, when we both were elected on that day, I said, ‘I’ll be watching you, and I’ll be watching Reform too.’

Later during the session, she added: “I say let’s stop talking Wales down in the first instance.

“Who would want to invest in Wales as a business if all you do, the politicians, and new politicians, who have come here to make all these changes, or so you say…

“We can’t judge you on your record, because you haven’t previously had any elected Reform Members.

“I can only talk about the experience I’ve had of being here 15 years, and I’ve seen Welsh Labour, and Plaid to some degree, because you’ve propped up the Welsh Labour Government.

“I’ve seen many of your failings. I’m prepared to give you a chance now, and I will work with you. We will be a constructive opposition.”

Speaking to Nation.Cymru on Wednesday (June 3) Ms Finch-Saunders said: “Reform UK have never held any elected members in the Senedd previously, to make any comparisons.

“But I believe in constructive opposition and yesterday it was obvious that Jason O’Connell MS was just wanting to deliver sound bites and nothing constructive.”