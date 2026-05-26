Reform split appears as senior members disagree on immigration policy

A split has appeared to open in Reform, as two senior party members disagree on deportation policy.

Robert Jenrick said in an interview on Sunday that a foreign person would not face deportation just for living in social housing, but could if they were not working enough.

But in a social media post on Tuesday, Zia Yusuf, the party’s home affairs spokesman, openly challenged Mr Jenrick’s stance, saying it was “not Reform policy”.

The disagreement comes as the party fights a tight Makerfield by-election against Andy Burnham, Labour’s Greater Manchester mayor.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Jenrick said someone born overseas would “not exclusively” be deported for living in social housing.

“If they fail to meet our criteria because they are not in work, or they’re not working as many hours, not earning enough money, then they won’t be able to renew their work visa because (indefinite leave to remain) won’t exist and they will be asked to leave,” he said.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Mr Yusuf said: “Robert’s answer is not Reform policy.

“As the person responsible for our deportation plan I want ensure people know where we stand: If a foreign national lives in social housing at taxpayer expense, they automatically fail our economic test and will be deported.”

In April, Reform vowed to review all successful asylum claims over the past five years, and deport anyone found to have entered illegally or overstayed their visa, should the party get into power.

The party estimated 400,000 people will be in scope of the review.

The disagreement in policy comes as the party faces differences over Robert Kenyon, Reform’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election.

In a now-deleted X account, Mr Kenyon is accused of supporting an offensive post about Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman.

Reform MP Danny Kruger said it was “clearly an inappropriate thing to say publicly”.

Mr Kruger added: “I’m not going to judge people for their, what are essentially regarded at the time and intended as, private conversations.”

Reform previously told the BBC it has no plans to investigate Mr Kenyon’s past social media use.

Mr Kenyon has also been forced to say he did vote to leave the EU in the Brexit referendum, after the Times unearthed posts from a social media account with his name which suggested he did not.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Rob voted leave in 2016 and is a proud Brexiteer, unlike Andy Burnham who will drag the UK back into the EU by any means possible.

“He has never endorsed freedom of movement in the EU’s current form, which would result in millions of non-EU foreign nationals being able to enter the country.

“Only a vote for Rob Kenyon and Reform UK in Makerfield can stop Andy Burnham from becoming Prime Minister, opening our borders and rejoining the EU.”

Mr Kenyon came second in the seat in the 2024 general election and a recent Survation opinion poll suggested Mr Burnham has a lead of just three percentage points over him.