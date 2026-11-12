Reform tables free speech debate after Senedd boycott

Emily Price

Reform UK’s group in the Senedd has tabled a motion calling for freedom of speech to be defended after one of its Members was banned from speaking by the Llywydd for attempting to promote a far-right conspiracy theory.

Reform’s “freedom of speech” debate was tabled in the name of the party’s chief whip Llŷr Powell and will take place on Wednesday (November 18).

Powell’s motion consists of just one line: “To propose that the Senedd believes that the principle of freedom of speech should be upheld and defended.”

It comes after Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin was ordered to apologise after making remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Martin made the comments in the Senedd during Tuesday’s (November 10) business statement.

He echoed the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.

Martin claimed differing birth rates and mass immigration would make white British people a minority by 2063.

Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ruled that the comments were “discriminatory” and said he would not call upon Martin to speak in the Chamber again until he apologises and respects parliamentary boundaries.

In retaliation, Reform’s Senedd group boycotted Plenary proceedings on Wednesday (November 11), meaning they missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.

It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott the debate.

Announcing the boycott a press conference on the steps of the Senedd alongside Reform UK leader Helen Jenner, Martin berated a female journalist who asked whether the party was racist, telling her: “How dare you ask that question.”

In a letter to all Members, the Llywydd said he was a “disappointed” by several Members’ attempts to challenge his ruling on social media.

“Members must find ways to express themselves without constantly testing the limits of acceptable conduct,” Irranca-Davies said.

Martin later wrote an opinion column for right-wing platform GB News in which he said his “conscience” had compelled him to make the controversial remarks, describing them as the “most important thing” he could have raised in the Senedd this week.

He admitted that he often becomes “nervous” before giving contributions that could “generate hysteria”.

In his column, Martin claimed Plaid Cymru had called on the Llywydd to ban him from speaking in the Chamber and that this request was upheld.

However, the Senedd’s official record shows that Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan had asked the Dirprwy Lywydd to rule on whether Martin’s comments were in accordance with the Senedd’s Standing Orders.

Irranca-Davies later reviewed the record and gave Martin an ultimatum: apologise for the remarks or face being barred from speaking in the Chamber again.

In his column, Martin argued that if he was “wrong, or ignorant, or evil”, his political opponents should want him to have more opportunities to speak.

He wrote: “That way, I could discredit myself and my party with my contributions.

“By silencing me, you prove the opposite: you fear what I have to say.”

Echoing the anti-Senedd stance of Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, Martin concluded his opinion piece by claiming: “Establishment politicians, Labour and Tory alike, have wilfully imported millions of people, many of whom will not be able to contribute or assimilate.

“They must leave.

“Millions of people of all races in Britain agree and a parliament in which I am unable to represent their interests is no real parliament at all.

“The Senedd will decide its own fate: uphold freedom of speech or consign itself to tyranny, illegitimacy and irrelevance.”

In a post on X, Martin said he did not “give a shit what colour you are”, adding that he wanted “indigenous people of Great Britain” to “remain a majority in their own country”.

On Thursday morning (November 12), Nation.Cymru asked a Senedd spokesperson if the Llywydd’s position on Martin’s speaking ban had changed at all.

We were told that Irranca-Davies remained firm in his ruling and that his position had not changed.

Martin has been rebuked multiple times by the Senedd’s official referee since being elected in May.

He prompted accusation of racism in June when he claimed that attacks from Sudanese asylum seekers in Wales were “inevitable”.

The next day, the Reform MS sparked a walkout by rival Members when he joked about Welsh students being unable to read, and claimed Indian nurses were taking Welsh jobs.

In September, he was reprimanded again for making offensive remarks during a debate about the crisis-hit Welsh Gender Service.

His social media activity has also drawn criticism.

Martin deleted at least two controversial Facebook posts in October, one of which included Ring Doorbell footage showing a Black man on crutches who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Martin described the individual as a “migrant” from the “third world” before deleting the post.