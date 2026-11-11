Reform to snub Senedd proceedings after MS ordered to apologise over ‘discriminatory’ remarks

Emily Price

Reform UK has boycotted Plenary proceedings today in support one of its Members who was banned from speaking after echoing a far-right conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by immigrants.

Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin was ordered by Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies to apologise for remarks he ruled were “discriminatory” and “offensive”.

Until Martin apologises, he will not be called upon by the Senedd’s official referee to speak in the Chamber again.

Reform UK’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, said the party stood by Martin and would boycott Wednesday’s (November 11) Plenary session in what she described as a bid to “defend free speech”.

“We will not let our voters be silenced,” she said.

The means that Reform will miss its own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans, although, Reform says it will still take part in the vote at the end of the day.

During the business statement in the Senedd on Tuesday (November 10) Martin had called on Trefnydd Heledd Fychan to issue a statement on what he described as the “demographic replacement of white British people”.

He claimed that mass immigration and birth rates would turn white British people into a minority by 2063, warning that the “scale of change” in the UK was “breathtaking”.

Martin’s remarks echoed the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.

Following the controversy, Martin received the backing of Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, who claimed the decision to bar him from speaking was further evidence that Wales’ parliament should be abolished.

In a letter to all Members this morning, the Llywydd said he was a “disappointed” by several Members’ attempts to challenge his ruling on social media.

Irranca Davies wrote: “This week I had to sanction a Member for using disorderly language for the first time in this Senedd term.

“That ruling, together with my experience over the past six months, has prompted me to write to all Members about my concerns over the tone of debate in the Senedd and my interpretation of the Senedd’s rule around disorderly language.

“I will uphold every Member’s right to express views in the Siambr that others may find unpalatable, as I have done on many occasions over the last six months.

“That right does not however extend to using racist or otherwise discriminatory language, which I cannot and will not tolerate.

“As I have said before, I expect robust debate in the Siambr, conducted with good temper and moderation.

“The Senedd must be able to debate subjects that some Members find uncomfortable, and Members must accept the right of other Members’ to express their views, however strongly they disagree with them.

“However, context matters: how and when views are expressed is as important as their substance – it is language that can be disorderly, not topics or opinions.”

The Llywydd added: “I am concerned that both the pushing of boundaries and requests for rulings from the chair have become regular occurrences.

“Members must find ways to express themselves without constantly testing the limits of acceptable conduct.

“Similarly, I would only expect to receive requests to rule on contributions where there is a clear case that our rules have been breached.”

Welsh Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders said she was “disgusted” by Reform’s boycott of proceedings on a day when Members should be scrutinising the cabinet minister for health and care.

“This is certainly not what the electors voted for. Shame on them,” Finch-Saunders said.

Martin has been rebuked multiple times by the Llywydd since being elected in the spring.

In June, he claimed attacks by Sudanese asylum seekers in Wales were “inevitable,” prompting accusations of racism and an urgent letter to the Llywydd.

The next day, the Reform MS sparked a walkout by rival Members when he cracked jokes about Welsh students being unable to read, and claimed Indian nurses were taking Welsh jobs.

In September, Martin was reprimanded again for making offensive remarks during a debate about the crisis-hit Welsh Gender Service.