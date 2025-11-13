Reform UK accused of disrespecting veterans at Remembrance Day service
Martin Shipton
A Reform UK failed council candidate has been accused of disrespecting the public and veterans after disturbing wreaths during a Remembrance Sunday service in Monmouth in order to promote his own party’s wreath.
Robert Kavanagh, who was defeated by the Conservatives in the recent Wyesham by-election, was seen moving wreaths that had already been laid during the service to ensure the Reform wreath was positioned more prominently.
Those present said they were surprised by the incident and his clear failure to observe the tradition of the service as a non-Party political event.
Conservative Town Councillor Xavier Turner, who witnessed the entire incident, said: “I came along to pay my respects. I do not wish Remembrance Sunday to be hijacked as a political football.
“We were all in disbelief over what the Reform candidate was doing.”
Nick Hacket Pain, an Army veteran who chairs Monmouthshire Conservative Association , added: “This would appear to be nothing more than a shameless stunt by Reform. It totally disrespects all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
“Remembrance Sunday is not a political stage. It is an important opportunity for people of all backgrounds and persuasions to commemorate the lives of those who fell for our freedoms.
“I find it unacceptable for any political party to try to politicise such an important event.”
Reform UK did not respond to our request for a comment.
Unbelievable. Just when you think they can’t stoop any lower.
There must have been a directive from Head Office to highjack wreaths with bespoke Reform party logo inserts
Then arrange for a photoshoot for circulation on social media,
Rinse & repeat elsewhere
Disrespectful with a capital “D”
When will these clowns ever employ a sensible understanding of free speech and actually respond to questions posed to them by nation.cymru?
Saturday 11/11/23, actual Armistice day. A baying gang of brain donors fighting the Police at the end of Whitehall, yards away from the Cenotaph whilst gutless coward Tommy five names hails a taxi and takes off. Later, Ben Habib (still of Reform UK at the time), describes them as ‘our people’. Always remember THIS to be certain of how Reform UK regard the fallen of two world wars, all veterans, those currently serving and those who will way into the future.
At least they didn’t turn up in SS uniforms.
Disgusting.
But then we have a reform owner that calls a multiple US draft dodger and convicted felon the bravest man he knows and not all the veterans that actually stood up to be counted.
Reform has a type.
These Reform fake patriots are totally sickening. We all know they would have been on the side of the Nazis during the 2nd World War. They have no place in our country.