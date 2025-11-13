Reform UK accused of disrespecting veterans at Remembrance Day service

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK failed council candidate has been accused of disrespecting the public and veterans after disturbing wreaths during a Remembrance Sunday service in Monmouth in order to promote his own party’s wreath.

Robert Kavanagh, who was defeated by the Conservatives in the recent Wyesham by-election, was seen moving wreaths that had already been laid during the service to ensure the Reform wreath was positioned more prominently.

Those present said they were surprised by the incident and his clear failure to observe the tradition of the service as a non-Party political event.

Conservative Town Councillor Xavier Turner, who witnessed the entire incident, said: “I came along to pay my respects. I do not wish Remembrance Sunday to be hijacked as a political football.

“We were all in disbelief over what the Reform candidate was doing.”

Nick Hacket Pain, an Army veteran who chairs Monmouthshire Conservative Association , added: “This would appear to be nothing more than a shameless stunt by Reform. It totally disrespects all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“Remembrance Sunday is not a political stage. It is an important opportunity for people of all backgrounds and persuasions to commemorate the lives of those who fell for our freedoms.

“I find it unacceptable for any political party to try to politicise such an important event.”

Reform UK did not respond to our request for a comment.