Reform UK blasted for ‘ancient history’ claims in response to Russian bribes scandal
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has accused Reform UK of trying to “sweep a politically-threatening truth under the carpet” after the party dismissed questions about its former Welsh leader’s Russian bribery scandal.
Liz Saville Roberts MP hit out after Reform UK’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, described Nathan Gill, jailed on Friday for taking £40,000 in bribes to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament, as “ancient history”.
Ms Saville Roberts said the attempt to minimise Gill’s role was “deeply troubling” and called for a full investigation into Russian interference in UK politics, warning that Welsh voters deserve clarity ahead of next year’s Senedd election.
“Zia Yusuf’s dismissal of any attempt to scrutinise the actions of Reform’s former leader as efforts to ‘besmirch’ his party and Mr Farage is deeply troubling,” she said. “Labelling Nathan Gill as ‘ancient history’, despite these events unfolding less than five years ago, is a cynical attempt to sweep a politically-threatening truth under the carpet.”
Gill, 52, from Anglesey, had been a close ally of Nigel Farage for years, following him from UKIP to the Brexit Party and then to Reform UK, where he briefly became the party’s leader in Wales before his arrest. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery between December 2018 and July 2019 and was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.
Saville Roberts said any suggestion that Gill was an irrelevant figure was “insulting to the public’s intelligence”.
“Nathan Gill was not some distant footnote in Reform UK’s evolution,” she said. “He was a trusted ally of Nigel Farage, moving in lockstep with him from UKIP to the Brexit Party and then to Reform UK, ultimately serving as Farage’s right-hand man in Wales.”
She said that if Reform UK had “nothing to hide”, the party should welcome rather than resist scrutiny.
“If Reform UK truly have nothing to hide, they should have no problem with a full investigation into Russian interference in our politics,” she said. “With crucial Senedd elections looming next year, the Welsh public deserves complete transparency about how far Russian money and influence reached into Farage’s inner circle.”
‘Unreasonable’
Her comments follow a tense exchange on Sky News, where Yusuf insisted it was “unreasonable” to question Reform UK’s integrity over Gill’s actions.
“What he did was treasonous… but this is a guy which, far as we’re concerned, is ancient history,” he said. “I’ve never met him… I think it is unreasonable to besmirch everybody else at Reform.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also demanded Reform UK launch its own investigation, saying Gill’s actions “undermine our country”. Speaking at the G20 Summit in South Africa, he said: “How did that happen in his party? And what other links are there between Reform and Russia?”
Nigel Farage rejected the criticism, claiming instead that Labour should examine its own “links with the Chinese Communist Party”.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey went further, calling Reform UK “a danger to national security” and noting Farage’s paid appearances on Russia Today. “We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie?” he said.
Did anyone watch the Sky News interview with Zia Yusuf? If so can they tell me whether he was asked if Reform would apply the same “move on and forget” philosophy to leading figures from other parties?
I know Sky would have known the sort of answer to expect, but there are times when you should still ask the question anyway. Did they?
Farage didn’t censure gill on his commentary.
gill took money.
yusuf trying to sweep under the carpet.
farage has form grifting for putin, didn’t need to bribe him.
brexit benefited putin not the UK.
reform is putins useful idiot in the UK.
Yusuf is trying to cover gill.
Quote: “Nigel Farage rejected the criticism, claiming instead that Labour should examine its own “links with the Chinese Communist Party”
Whataboutism. Lets just ignore the real possibility that Gill was not the only one accepting Russian bribes, his only crime was that he got caught. I fully agree that there should be an enquiry into Russian involvement in UK politics, if Reform UK are innocent then they have nothing to worry about.
We shouldn’t speculate wildly so let’s stick to the facts. There’s undeniable evidence of Russian funding. The party is openly embracing crypto which bypasses normal regulatory controls. And the vast majority of Reformers are fighting age males. Is Putin building an army right under our noses?
It is good to see deform being held under the spotlight and hopefully the more they try to deflect and manoeuvre themselves out of this pit, the more they get buried in it. This is not something garage and his band should be able to weasel themselves out of. Only if the mainstream media get bored and move on which is unfortunately likely. Then it is up to the politicians to fight to keep this story in the limelight. For Wales sake, its prosperity and happiness.
We know Putin’s Russia is a mafia state, but shouldn’t the acceptance of anything from anyone in conflict with the interests of the electorate be banned.
It’s as if members and parties feel they’re missing out if they’re not accepting money/gifts/services/ etc, with even Plaid embroiled in controversies with the likes of Bute and Cavendish.
It appears that 10 – jobs Farage’s party has more than its fair share of criminals.
If Reform’s Zia Yusuf thinks he can wave a magic wand to erase Russian traitor within their midst Nathan Gill is deluded. There are still many unanswered questions. Plaid’s Liz Saville hit it on the head with her condemnation at PMQs Westminster and call for a full investigation into the extent of Russian influence within Reform UK. Again Plaid standing up for Wales. He was a close confidant of Putin admirer Nigel Farage, who himself did many paid interviews on Russia Today as did Gill. After all, Farage in 2015 made him leader of Ukip in Wales until he resigned… Read more »
Why has no one questioned why Gill was about to travel to Russia when he was arrested?
If there are only two people in Reform who knew everything about Gill, it is the chief and the aide.