Reform UK branch in disarray after falling out with top official in Wales

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK branch is in turmoil after its chair resigned following a row with the party’s “head of Wales”.

Party insiders have passed Nation.Cymru messages from an online group chat in which Don Sturgeon explains that he has resigned after receiving an email from the party’s head of Wales, Torfaen councillor David Thomas.

A message sent by Mr Sturgeon to his “Team” stated: “Due to circumstances out of my control and ‘misinformation’ about a recent campaign, I have been forced to resign my position as Reform UK chair for Fflint Wrecsam. I’m aware of shenanigans going on behind the scenes, but it is politics.

“I wish most of you well and depending on who stands in my ward or constituency, I will vote Reform UK. Thank you for the past year.”

A member of the team responded: “I am also resigning. Totally disgusted with David Thomas and the way he has treated Don.”

Another party member in the constituency, Chris Whitby, wrote: “I have absolutely no idea what is going on but it would seem that Reform are currently embarking on a self-destruct model.”

Peter K, another member of the team, wrote: “From what I have seen there were a number of factual errors in the email sent by David Thomas to Don and its tone was inappropriate.

“However, I believe cool heads must prevail while we establish the cause for these errors which in my opinion based on what I know and subject to any new facts that may emerge require an apology to Don, who has been an excellent chair.”

Mr Sturgeon responded: “Thank you, Peter. The knives have been out for a while! I am taking my concerns to appropriate people in the party.

“I have every confidence in Reform UK being the solution for our country’s ills and I will continue to support the party. It is always the case in politics where there are those who have one interest, themselves. These are the members who are causing the biggest issues to Reform UK in making the progress it needs to win No. 10.

“They are the ones who need [to be] booted out so the supporters who really care about our country are the ones who lead and implement Reform policies for the many to benefit and not just the few.”

‘Right people’

A member called Shirley wrote: “That’s the issue, Don – you are the ‘right people’, others maybe not.”

Another contributor named Charles wrote: “I can’t understand what is going on, it seems we are being destroyed from within. I thought our local branch was strong.”

Chris Whitby responded: “I agree … Reform got the highest %age vote share in our Flint/Wrexham [sic] constituency than any other across Wales in the Senedd election. Not much of a reward from the hierarchy it would seem.”

A Reform UK source told Nation.Cymru: “Reform was the most visible of all the parties in Fflint Wrecsam during the election campaign. The party did well, topping the poll and electing two MSs. But clearly there is a huge rift between the local branch and David Thomas, the head of Wales down in south Wales. It’s difficult to know how this will be resolved.”

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