Reform UK branded ‘sinister’ for reporting journalists to police over expose

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Reform UK has been accused of bullying journalists after it reported ITV to the police following the broadcaster’s expose which revealed racist remarks by members of the party.

Zia Yusuf, the party’s home affairs spokesman, announced on Wednesday it would also launch a legal challenge against multiple ITV journalists and the broadcaster’s board of directors.

The undercover investigation by ITV revealed councillors and candidates within Reform using racist language.

In one excerpt, black children were referred to as “animals”, while in another a Reform member said his area had become “infested” with Asian families.

Reform’s actions have been met with criticism, and were branded a “sinister approach that stifles public-interest reporting”.

Theo Bamber, chief executive of the News Media Association, a trade body for news publishers, hit back at Reform’s actions.

He said: “Legal proceedings and the police must never be used as a shield against proper journalistic scrutiny, particularly by those in elected office.

“It’s a sinister approach that stifles public-interest reporting and leaves people in the dark about decisions and actions that can impact their lives.

“Investigative journalism plays a vital role in a democratic society, and while those in public life may not always like what is reported about them, when you’re a representative of the people, it’s part of the gig.

“All allegations of wrongdoing must be assessed on their merits, not used to intimidate journalists or deflect attention from the issues their reporting has exposed.”

Phil Brickell, a Labour MP who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on anti-corruption and responsible tax, meanwhile suggested Reform’s move was an example of lawfare: using the legal process to intimidate an adversary.

He said: “Reform should be focusing on expelling the vile, racist individuals they seem to be attracting in droves, rather than seeking to bully journalists shining a light on egregious behaviour in the public interest.

“These ‘lawfare’ tactics once again show the pressing need for comprehensive anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) legislation in the UK, with the rich and powerful all too often looking to suppress journalists, whistleblowers and campaigners with spurious legal threats.”

In a statement posted on social media site X on Wednesday, Mr Yusuf claimed an undercover ITV reporter who became employed as a Reform press officer had “doctored” her passport to gain the job, and had been reported to police.

He also said two undercover reporters who joined Reform members campaigning in Portsmouth had been reported to the police, as it is illegal to pay someone to canvass for a candidate.

The senior Reform figure claimed the party also reported ITV’s board to the police as the organisation which paid the two reporters.

Mr Yusuf accused ITV reporters of having engaged in “psychological warfare” by going undercover among Reform members, and said the party would pursue them through the courts “relentlessly”.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed it received allegations of electoral offences “relating to activity which occurred in the Portsmouth area between March and May 2026”.

The force added: “We are reviewing material provided to police in order to establish the circumstances and to determine any next steps.”

The Met, which would appear to be the force relevant to other activities Reform said it raised with police, told the Press Association it was not aware of any reports which matched that description.

An ITV spokesperson said the broadcaster “stands by its journalism”, and that it would fully co-operate with the police if they get in touch.

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