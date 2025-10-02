Reform UK candidate in Caerphilly by-election distances himself from disgraced former boss Nathan Gill

Reform UK’s candidate in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election has strongly condemned his former boss, describing his actions as “abhorrent” and “a betrayal,” after Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, admitted to taking bribes from a foreign state.

Llyr Powell, who is standing for Reform UK in Caerphilly, previously worked as a constituency caseworker for Gill during his time as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP). Gill, who was elected as a Ukip MEP in 2014 and later served with the Brexit Party, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of bribery between December 2018 and July 2019.

Speaking to ITV Wales’ National Correspondent Rob Osborne, Powell insisted he had no knowledge of Gill’s activities.

“I’d imagine it’s not something someone broadcasts,” he said. “It’s an abhorrent thing to do, to take money off a foreign state when you’re an elected member there to represent the people.

“I found it a complete and utter betrayal myself, and I can understand why voters are angry at Nathan on this. It’s deeply upsetting to hear and see that someone who called himself a patriot betrayed us in that way.”

Powell stressed his role was primarily based in Wales, covering constituent casework and press enquiries, and that his visits to Brussels were infrequent. “My involvement wasn’t so much of who Nathan was meeting outside of Wales – or the business of the Parliament – it was more to do with what was taking place here,” he said.

Flashpoint

The fallout from Gill’s conviction has become a flashpoint in the Caerphilly by-election. At First Minister’s Questions, Eluned Morgan said Gill’s admission of taking Russian bribes raised “serious” national security concerns. She questioned what Powell knew about the offences while working for him.

“I think we need to know, what did he know, when did he know it and did he report it?” she said.

Powell dismissed the comments as “a desperate smear campaign.” He added: “I want them to be clear on what they’re trying to allude to. I have said nothing or done nothing that warrants these sort of smear campaigns. This is dangerous territory.”

He also claimed he had faced “death threats” and “assaults” during the campaign but vowed to continue. “If they think any of this is going to prevent me, they’re wrong. I’m more determined for the people of this area right now,” he said.

Abhorrent

Opposition candidates have also weighed in. Labour’s candidate Richard Tunnicliffe called Gill’s behaviour “abhorrent, unpatriotic, and even treasonous” and pressed Powell to clarify “what exactly he knew, when, and what he did with the information.”

Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle said the people of Caerphilly “deserve a strong statement” from Powell but added: “I am not suggesting for one minute that he was aware of any of this at all.”

Conservative candidate Gareth Potter called for Reform UK to launch its own internal investigation into Powell’s knowledge. “That is important – not only to the Welsh Conservatives but to the wider people of Caerphilly and the UK,” he said.

Gill, who led Reform UK’s 2021 Senedd campaign, is no longer involved with the party.