Reform UK candidate refuses to apologise to Carol Vorderman over ‘disgusting’ comments

Mark Mansfield

A Reform UK Westminster candidate accused of making ‘disgusting’ comments about Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman refused to apologise when challenged during a live BBC debate.

Robert Kenyon, who is standing in the Makerfield by-election, came under pressure on a special edition of BBC Question Time after historical social media posts about the former Countdown presenter resurfaced.

Green Party candidate Sarah Wakefield said she had spoken to Vorderman earlier in the day and claimed the broadcaster was distressed by Mr Kenyon’s failure to apologise for the comments.

She challenged him to address Vorderman directly on air.

“Carol Vorderman is watching at home tonight, and I wonder if you can look down that camera and say to Carol, ‘You know what? I’m sorry’,” she said.

Mr Kenyon declined to do so.

“People will have probably seen what’s been said, but I’ve not actually said anything to Carol,” he replied.

“I commented on a comment. Don’t get me wrong, it was a disgusting comment that somebody else had written, but I commented on a comment.”

The exchange centred on a 2021 social media post in which another user made a sexually explicit remark about Vorderman. Mr Kenyon responded: “He’s only saying what we’re all thinking.”

When presenter Fiona Bruce suggested his response appeared to endorse the comment, Mr Kenyon said: “It was a crass joke and it’s not something I’d say now. It was a long time ago.”

Ms Wakefield accused him of refusing to take responsibility.

“Every woman in this room and at home has been subject to shaming, whether in person or online,” she said.

“The fact that a man like you cannot sit and do a simple apology, I think, is disgraceful.”

The row forms part of a wider controversy surrounding historical online comments attributed to Mr Kenyon, including reported remarks about abortion and women.

During the programme, he rejected accusations of sexism.

“I won’t accept that label,” he said.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for women.”

Mr Kenyon acknowledged he had “made mistakes” but argued that many of the comments being highlighted were made years ago and did not reflect views he would express today.