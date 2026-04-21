Reform UK candidate says women should stay at home and look after the kids
Martin Shipton
A Reform UK Senedd candidate shocked those attending a hustings meeting by suggesting that women should stay at home and look after their children instead of going out to work.
Mark Lawrence is Reform’s number three candidate in the super-constituency of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr and was speaking as the representative of his party at the election event in Pontypridd Rugby Club on the evening of April 20.
A member of the audience who contacted Nation.Cymru said: “The Reform candidate was answering a question about the high cost of childcare. He quoted some figures showing that a very high proportion of the income of someone he knew well was going on childcare. He said women should stay at home and look after their children.
“Audience members were stunned that he said that and Heledd Fychan, the Plaid Cymru candidate, said she was so angry that for a moment she couldn’t answer the next question at the hustings.”
The audience member said: “The Reform candidate was quite confident and recognised he had offended people but said that the idea that women should stay at home to look after their children was ‘just [his] opinion.’”.
In a Facebook post, Beth Winter wrote: “Last night’s hustings in Pontypridd, organised by Trussell Trust Merthyr Cynon Foodbank Pontypridd Foodbank dealt with the critically important issues of food poverty and hardship in our communities.
“My thanks to Trussell and to our audience who submitted such a range of questions. It is clear that local people care and are committed to finding solutions.
“It is an indictment of our society that in one of the richest countries in the world, people depend on foodbanks.
“We could eradicate food poverty in this country tomorrow if there was the political will to do so.
“We need to come together across our communities to demand the right to food – women, children, men, young, old – as we did for the recent Right to Food UK Commission’s community assembly in Aberdare.”
Choices
Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate Heledd Fychan also posted to Facebook a message that stated: “Reform candidate Mark Lawrence — third on their list here in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr — said he would prefer the focus to be on supporting women to stay at home to care for their children rather than investing in childcare.
“He also stated that, in his experience, all the women he knew wanted to stay at home, and that he believed the emphasis on childcare provision was misplaced.
“Views on childcare and work are, of course, deeply personal, and families make different choices. But access to affordable, high‑quality childcare is fundamental to women having real choice — whether that means staying at home, working, or balancing both.
“Childcare shouldn’t only be seen as the responsibility of women either, and I can’t believe I have to say this in 2026. Views like that firmly belong in the dinasour section of a museum!
“If Reform were to win the most votes in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, Mark Lawrence would sit in the Senedd. It’s worth reflecting on what kind of voices and priorities we want represented there.”
Major issue
The issue of affordable childcare has been a major issue in the Senedd election campaign, with Plaid Cymru is promising to provide free childcare for all children aged nine months to four years if it forms the next Welsh government.
When party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth announced the pledge during Plaid’s annual conference in Swansea, he said the “transformative” policy would offer at least 20 hours of free childcare a week for 48 weeks each year by 2031.
He said it would give families “a helping hand with the things that matter the most.”
Under the plan, free childcare would be made available to all families regardless of income or employment status, making Wales the first UK nation to offer such a universal scheme.
The party estimates the proposal could be worth around £32,500 to families over the first four years of a child’s life.
At present, childcare support in Wales, introduced from 2017 by the Welsh Labour government, applies mainly to working parents, students, or families living in specific “Flying Start” areas.
Families earning less than £100,000 are entitled to 30 hours of free care for children aged three to four, while some two-year-olds in selected areas receive 12.5 hours per week.
Free childcare
Plaid’s policy would extend free childcare to every family, starting with 20 hours a week for children aged nine months to two years.
The scheme would be rolled out in three stages over the next parliamentary term and completed by 2031.
Ap Iorwerth said the plan would be funded from within the existing Welsh government budget, estimating that by the end of the rollout, annual spending on childcare would reach about £800m.
He said about £400m could be made available in the next budget if other services rise with inflation. “This is money that we know we can afford,” he said.
The Wales Green Party has also pledged universal childcare for children aged nine months to four years, without requiring parents to work a minimum number of hours.
Existing childcare schemes will be unified into a single, simpler system available for 48 weeks of the year.
A universal block of 20 hours, alongside additional funded hours offered on a sliding scale of fees based on income, will be created. The universal offer will be expanded over time, the party has pledged.
The Welsh Conservatives are proposing 30 hours of free childcare per week from nine months old until school age, aiming to match the offer available in England.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats are pledging to deliver free childcare from nine months to four years, 30 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, with party leader Jane Dodds saying the policy is the “single most significant way” of reducing child poverty in Wales.
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‘A Reform UK Senedd candidate shocked those attending a hustings meeting by suggesting that women should stay at home and look after their children instead of going out to work.’ That was pretty much my father’s view, as a man of his time who was born in 1906. It wasn’t entirely my mother’s opinion, but even she wouldn’t for a moment have been willing to undertake a full-time job which would have meant that she wouldn’t be around when her little lad finished school for the day! But of course the difference back then in the 1950s was that one… Read more »
A question this guy needs to answer is how does he think one man on the minimum wage is going to house, clothe and feed his family alone when the greed of the shareholder tyranny must be paid first as a societal priority including the stuffing full of Tices’ offshore Jersey accounts? Even with his wife out working aswell, running a home and a family is nigh on impossible against this financial terrorism which his private company thugs mete out. Bury them at the ballot box.
I deliberately tried to avoid any conjectural argument in my initial post, but I don’t personally dissent from your speculation about ‘societal priority’.
Apologies. I maybe should have commented separately and certainly was not disputing anything you said. There were times in the ’70s when only my Father was working but the viability of that position disappeared rapidly after that. In my married abd working life, it has always been two persons’ hands to the pump. I stand by what i said about the Reformoron.
Nicely put John. We tend to ignore the point that most women that need childcare support are working mothers …. who need to work! Most of those mothers who have more than say 3 kids are normally at home anyway, or in low paid part time work. Some will be more inclined to stay at home now that child benefit ceiling is removed.
Lot of US religious far right money into reform. Reform has a problem with women. That is women who want their lives.
It was notable that they overlooked the highly talented and extremely competent Laura Anne Jones as leader in Wales, choosing instead to parachute in a man.
Oh that’s wit! LAJ highly talented and extremely competent! Sarcasm is alive and well.
Perhaps a little but I was surprised when they didn’t pick her for the gig. It says a lot about Nigel’s autocratic party control, a lack of respect for Wales and their attitude to women.
It’ll be Reform’s young sons terrorising our neighbourhoods, unemployable, disguised in balaclavas and angry at the world due to their largely absent, aggressive, game-playing fathers.
Nuff said?
These comments must come as a shock to Cllr Linden Kemkaran, the Reform leader of Kent County Council. Her family live in Headcorn, Kent and she herself takes advantage of free childcare funded by her own council to allow her to carry out her duties. It could be argued that Mark Lawrence the Reform candidate in Pontypridd is not expressing an official policy of his party. This is strange as he was ‘vetted’ as a Senedd candidate by Cllr Maxwell Harrison who represents Sheppey in Kent for Reform. He is cabinet member for Communications and Engagement, appointed by Linden Kemkaran,… Read more »
And? %99 of human societies across thousands of years agree with him. Mothers have the most important role in all of humanity, which is why men go out and risk dying for them.
Go and have a chat with some hunter gatherers. Then go to rural Africa and watch the women do all the agricultural work, plus looking after kids, cooking etc while the men do the important stuff of discussing the world
The mother mortality rates during the hunter-gatherer epoch of the paleolithic was around 50% per pregnancy. This is due to humans being born with large skulls (ask a woman who’s given birth), poor sanitation (disease) and nutritional deficiency (lack of food) during the term. For this reason the hut or cave was more of a death sentence for a woman rather than an evasion of community sustenance. Interesting that Reform think this was a golden era.
Awful. But what is missed is that there will be certain sections of The Greens that feel exactly the same way…
Can you elaborate?
Sadly, we now live in an age of Trumpian politics, where extremist Reform UK candidates seem to believe that free speech is a licence to say and do anything, including being openly racist and misogynistic, without consequence. Sorry, but even free speech has limits. With freedom comes responsibility. Actions have consequences. It’s about time we put these bigots firmly back in their box, restoring decency and trust back into politics.
Whilst I do feel that something really positive has been lost in the modern world due to parents being able to spend as much time raising their children, that option has been taken away from the vast majority of families, as we’ve evolved into an economy that’s run by fewer and fewer companies who are locked in the blight of “eternal growth”. It would be wonderful if children could come home and each day have time with either parent during the week, if there is more than one parent. Many employers suffer from an almost Dante-like hell of “terminal cost-cutting”… Read more »