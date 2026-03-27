Reform UK candidate ‘was involved in flawed investigation of senior police officer’

Martin Shipton

A lead candidate for Reform UK in May’s Senedd election was accused of being involved in a flawed probe into a senior police officer that was subsequently thrown out.

Cristiana Emsley will be top of the list in the Fflint Wrecsam constituency.

In 2022 she featured in widespread publicity arising out of a disciplinary investigation into Superintendent Beverly Gill of Cleveland Police.

The Daily Mail story into the matter stated: “The ex-police chief who led a disastrous sex abuse probe into Ted Heath had a ‘personal and undisclosed’ relationship with his former ethics boss, a disciplinary hearing has heard.

“Mike Veale’s relationship with Christiana Emsley was cited as the key reason for a ‘biased’ and ‘unfair’ investigation into a senior officer working at Cleveland Police, dubbed ‘the worst force in the UK.’

“Mr Veale and Ms Emsley were accused of launching a ‘flawed’ probe into Superintendent Beverley Gill – who was accused of covering up sex scandals at the force, but had her case thrown out at a disciplinary hearing in Stockton-on-Tees.

“In a statement following the ruling, Ms Gill suggested Ms Emsley had been ‘influenced’ by Mr Veale, who she said had ‘improper control’ over the probe as a result.

“Mr Veale is best known as the officer who, while at Wiltshire Police, launched a sex abuse investigation against the late former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath based on ‘evidence’ provided by serial liar Carl Beech, who is now in prison.

“He later became head of Cleveland Police and opened the investigation into Ms Gill in 2018. However he stepped down in 2019 and is currently facing gross misconduct proceedings for allegedly breaching professional standards during his time there. [The case against him was upheld].

“Ms Emsley was Cleveland’s first civilian head of Standards and Ethics and worked under Mr Veale in an effort to clean up the force’s tarnished image. But she was suspended in 2020 and is currently involved in an employment tribunal against Cleveland police.

“Ms Gill claimed the investigation against her was ordered by Mr Veale to make an example of her and arose from his relationship with Ms Emsley.

“It had been claimed Ms Gill turned a blind eye to Detective Inspector Simon Hurwood as he sexually harassed 21 junior colleagues over a 14-year period, eventually leading to him being sacked in disgrace.

“But the gross misconduct case against her, which began three years ago, was finally thrown out.

“In a statement read to the hearing by her barrister Hugh Davies, QC, Ms Gill launched a blistering attack on both Mr Veale and Ms Emsley.

“She said: ‘The history of the investigation against me which led to the bringing of these proceedings has been biased, flawed and inherently unfair. I have been used as the warning to others sought by former Chief Constable Mike Veale. Improper control and influence on the investigation appears to have arisen because of his personal and undisclosed relationship with Christiana Emsley. Witness statements display loaded questions, witnesses disliked me based on my direct management style and statements are loaded with opinion, rumour and hearsay evidence. The conduct of this investigation by Cleveland police has seriously compromised the outcome of the final IOPC-led investigation.’

“The case against Ms Gill had to be abandoned, partly because both Mr Veale and Ms Emsley allegedly blocked the disclosure of vital documents.

“Following the case, Ms Gill said: ‘I have strenuously denied all the claims made against me throughout, and have challenged the process that has been followed.

‘I question the motivation behind the investigation, which I believe has lacked any legitimacy, something my legal representatives have continuously raised.

‘Cleveland Police has failed to respond to these formal concerns and have consistently failed to share material it holds, which supports my case.

‘This investigation began in 2018, I have been suspended from serving communities for no proven reason and have suffered ill health as a result.

‘I am pleased that this process has now come to end, and that despite being put through four years of investigation and being prevented from doing the job that I love, all allegations against me have been dismissed.’”

‘Serious allegations’

The source who indirectly drew Nation.Cymru’s attention to the case said: “Considering the serious allegations made against [Ms Emsley] in the past, while holding a very senior public service role in the police force and the outcomes … What kind of party leadership picks her as the first choice candidate to stand in a public role of trust for a second time?

“It is on the public record that Reform UK had a rigged process for candidate selection: they had handpicked their chosen ones a long time ago, the process was nothing more than a party fundraising affair, nothing more, and many good local candidates throughout have now come out to question the party’s integrity.

“Cristiana Emsley and her boss jointly made accusations against another senior police officer within Cleveland Police force, resulting in an inquiry lasting over three years.

“Cristiana Emsley should not be allowed to stand for any position involving public trust, in any political party or government. This undermines our democracy and the good work that many of us do to ensure transparency and restore public trust in governance, as well as professional and moral integrity and the public good of the nation. I think this shows that Reform UK has zero interest in Wales and its people.”

We asked Reform UK to comment.

‘Whistleblower’

A Reform source said: “By way of background, Cristiana denies having had such a relationship. She was a whistleblower within that organisation, and a tribunal resulted in her receiving a six-figure settlement.”

We responded: “We have been unable to find any record of such a decision made by an Employment Tribunal. Do you have evidence of it? Is Reform satisfied with the robustness of the vetting it undertook into Ms Emsley?”

We did not receive an answer.