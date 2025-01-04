Reform UK chair says party gained 46,000 members in last two weeks of December
More than 46,000 people joined Reform UK in the last two weeks of December, the party chairman told supporters amid a spat with the Tories over membership numbers.
Zia Yusuf asked party members at a Reform UK conference in Chelmsford, Essex – part of Kemi Badenoch’s North West Essex constituency – to give a “big Reform round of applause” to the Conservative leader.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Mrs Badenoch have been involved in a back-and-forth since Boxing Day over party member figures.
‘Exploded’
Mr Yusuf said Reform’s membership numbers had exploded since her “ill-advised outburst” and that he was “very grateful”.
He said more than 46,000 people had joined Reform UK in the last two weeks of December as it had become “the talk not just of the UK but of the western world”.
At a similar event in Leicester a day earlier, Mr Farage had promised “the gloves are off” in the next election bout against the Tories.
The MPs – who both represent areas of Essex – have rowed over Reform’s online membership counter, which Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch claimed on Boxing Day was a “fake, coded to tick up automatically”.
Mrs Badenoch won the North West Essex constituency in July with a 2,610 majority over Labour.
Code
Several media outlets including The Spectator and Financial Times reported having been shown the code for calculating and displaying the online ticker, which they found appeared to function properly.
Mr Farage, the MP for Clacton, said in Leicester that Mrs Badenoch’s claims had boosted Reform UK membership rather than harming the party.
Mr Farage also said he was inviting all Reform UK members and supporters in North West Essex to a big venue to meet him on January 31 and take a photo together to show the opposition leader that the members are real.
He said he would also make Mrs Badenoch’s constituency a Reform UK target in the next general election.
“You had your chance,” he said.
“You accused me of being dishonest. You had your chance to apologise. Well now the gloves are off.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also faces challenges from Mr Farage, according to a new poll.
According to a seat-by-seat projection by Stonehaven, published in The i paper, Reform would win 120 Commons seats at the next election, while Labour would have 278 MPs left, down from 411 at the 2024 election.
Among Reform’s gains from Labour could be Dover and Deal in Kent and South West Norfolk, which Terry Jermy took from former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss last July.
But North West Essex would remain under Conservative control, according to the model.
History is repeating itself and not in a good way. Too many people blinded by popularism and not by actual facts. A certain country went down that route in the 30s.
Becuase something happened in the past does not mean it will happen again. Reform is not a far right party, it’s merely a bit more right than the Conservate party.
Reform UK is demonstrably a far-right party. No amount of gas lighting by the Party’s supporters changes that.
“Gloves are off…” What is he going to do, compete in an election where every candidate will be trying to win? So “gloves are off” is a rather OOT saying here, if all he is going to do is stand a candidate in an election. Labour will have the “gloves off” as well and so will Libs and Monster Raving Loony etc. And he will be doing that nation wide anyway. Wonder how many extreme right wing types get past his filters for the next batch of MP’s, how many abusers he will welcome to the party as MP’s (again),… Read more »
According to Searchlight magazine, Patriotic Alternative apparently, want “clean”supporters to infiltrate Reform with a view to taking control of the party.
So? Doesn’t mean it will happen. Dont forget the extreme left who infiltrated the Labour party under Corbyn.
I have no issue whatsoever with large numbers of people wanting to join Reform, that doesn’t mean to say that I support the party. You mention Jeremy Corbyn but there are similarities when large numbers of people joined Labour under his leadership even though Corbyn and Farage are at the opposite ends of a political ideology. Notice how Labour membership nosedived when Starmer came along. The only other time when membership of a party surged was when The late Alex Salmond was leader of the SNP. It doesn’t matter if you are on the left or right of politics what… Read more »
It’s a valid political party. Because one may not agree with all its policies doesnt mean it is the devil incarnate. Reform wants more money for the NHS – so do I. They want tax rleief for private school fees – there is a good economic argument for that. Students iin government schools cost the taxpayer £5,000 to £10,000 a year to educate so the more taught in private schools the better. The Australian governments of both the Labour and Conservative sides have for many, many decades given grants to all private schools because of this argument. Yes, you can… Read more »